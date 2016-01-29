(Adds company news, updates futures)

Jan 29 Britain's FTSE 100 futures were up 1.2 percent at 0734 GMT, ahead of the cash market open. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index fell 1 percent at 5,931.78 points by the close on Thursday, weighed down by Ashtead Group Plc and travel stocks hit by rising oil prices.

* SKY: Sky said James Murdoch, son of founder Rupert Murdoch, would rejoin as chairman as the European pay TV group reported a better-than-expected 12 percent rise in profit after signing up record numbers of new customers.

* AG BARR: AG Barr, the maker of Irn-Bru and Rubicon fizzy drinks, said it expected fourth-quarter revenue growth in excess of 2.5 percent after a robust performance in the period.

* ROLLS-ROYCE: Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC's Chief Executive will on Friday announce job cuts from his 2,000 strong senior manager team, the Financial Times reported.

* BHP BILLITON: The Canadian arm of mining giant BHP Billiton has signed a letter of intent to help fund exploration at Aston Bay Holdings Ltd's Storm copper project, Aston Bay said on Thursday.

* TULLETT PREBON: British interdealer broker Tullett Prebon Plc said underlying operating profit margins were expected to be higher than previously thought, indicating a pickup in the company's core business.

* UK BANKS: Banks that mis-sold complex financial products to shield companies from interest rate hikes that never happened have paid 2.1 billion pounds ($3 billion) in compensation so far, with reviews of customers completed, Britain's Financial Conduct Authority said on Thursday.

* BRITISH CONSUMER CONFIDENCE: British consumer morale rose for a second month in a row in January to hit its highest level since last summer, but households remain pessimistic about the outlook for the country's economy, a survey showed on Friday.

