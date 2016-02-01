(Adds company news items, updates futures)

Feb 1 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 23 points, or 0.4 percent, on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.9 percent ahead of the cash market open. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed 152 points higher on Friday at 6,083.79 points, cheered by the Bank of Japan's decision to adopt negative interest rates to boost its economy.

* BT GROUP: Britain's BT Group said on Monday it would restructure its businesses to incorporate mobile operator EE, as it reported its best revenue growth for more than seven years in the third quarter.

* HSBC: Europe's largest lender is imposing a hiring and pay freeze across the bank globally in 2016, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

* BARCLAYS: Barclays and Credit Suisse have settled federal and state charges that they misled investors in their dark pools, with Barclays admitting it broke the law and agreeing to pay $70 million.

* COUNTRYSIDE: British property developer Countryside Properties on Monday set a price range of 225 pence to 275 pence per share for its initial public offering, hoping to raise up to 114 million pounds ($162.6 million).

* SWEETT GROUP: The provider of professional services for the construction industry said on Monday its board had resolved to close MENA and exit the region. 

* SAINSBURY: J Sainsbury Plc has been speaking to Home Retail Group Plc's leading shareholders and has been told by the company's largest investor that the offer must rise to at least 160p, or £1.3 billion, The Times reported. (thetim.es/1UBiwcS)

* RYANAIR: The low-cost giant forecast record passenger numbers will enable it to hit its annual profit target, despite falling ticket prices due to security alerts in Europe and cheaper oil.

* CITYSPRINT: An investment firm owned by the taxpayer-backed Lloyds Banking Group is in advanced talks to buy CitySprint, one of Britain's biggest same-day delivery companies, Sky News reported. (bit.ly/1UBj1nf)

* MORRISONS: Britain's fourth-largest supermarket operator Morrisons on Sunday said it was cutting the price of more than 1,000 products, with an average drop of 19 percent across fruit and vegetable lines.

* OIL: Oil prices dropped early on Monday after China and South Korea posted surprisingly weak economic data and on worries the prospect of a coordinated production cut by leading crude exporters seemed remote.

* COPPER: London copper slipped on Monday after China's manufacturing growth shrank at the fastest pace in more than three years in January, underlining slowing appetite from the world's top metals consumer.

> Other business headlines