Feb 8 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening around 34 points higher, or 0.6 percent, on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on * The UK blue chip index closed 0.9 percent lower at 5,848.06 points on Friday, as investors digested a weaker than expected U.S. jobs reading, with miners pulled lower as copper dipped. * HSBC: HSBC Holdings Plc will pay $470 million to settle parallel U.S. federal and state civil charges alleging the bank's mortgage servicing arm engaged in abusive foreclosure and loan origination practices, the New York Attorney General's office said on Friday. * LLOYDS BANKING GROUP: Britain has hired Barclays Plc to manage a planned sale of shares in Lloyds Banking Group to the general public, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Friday. * UK ECONOMY: British consumer spending grew at its fastest rate in 8 months in January, helped by a rebound in clothing and footwear sales, figures from payment card company Visa Europe showed on Monday. * EU REFERENDUM: British Prime Minister David Cameron is facing a revolt from among his Conservatives for encouraging lawmakers to ignore their local party's views on an upcoming European Union membership referendum. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Regenersis Plc Half Year 2016 Regenersis Plc Earnings Release Randgold Resources Ltd Q4 2015 Randgold Resources Ltd Earnings Release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines