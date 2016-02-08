Feb 8 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening around 34
points higher, or 0.6 percent, on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. For
more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* The UK blue chip index closed 0.9 percent lower at 5,848.06 points on
Friday, as investors digested a weaker than expected U.S. jobs reading, with
miners pulled lower as copper dipped.
* HSBC: HSBC Holdings Plc will pay $470 million to settle parallel
U.S. federal and state civil charges alleging the bank's mortgage servicing arm
engaged in abusive foreclosure and loan origination practices, the New York
Attorney General's office said on Friday.
* LLOYDS BANKING GROUP: Britain has hired Barclays Plc to manage a
planned sale of shares in Lloyds Banking Group to the general public,
two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Friday.
* UK ECONOMY: British consumer spending grew at its fastest rate in 8 months
in January, helped by a rebound in clothing and footwear sales, figures from
payment card company Visa Europe showed on Monday.
* EU REFERENDUM: British Prime Minister David Cameron is facing a revolt
from among his Conservatives for encouraging lawmakers to ignore their local
party's views on an upcoming European Union membership referendum.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
Regenersis Plc Half Year 2016 Regenersis Plc
Earnings Release
Randgold Resources Ltd Q4 2015 Randgold Resources Ltd
Earnings Release
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines
(Reporting by Esha Vaish and Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by
Sunil Nair)