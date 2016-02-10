Feb 10 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 2-6 points on Wednesday, which would represent either opening flat or down 0.1 percent, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: * The UK blue chip index closed down 1 percent at 5,632.19 points on Tuesday, with weaker mining and banking stocks keeping Britain's top share index mired near three-year lows as concern lingered over the global economy and the health of the financial sector. * SABMILLER: Japan's Asahi Group Holdings has agreed to buy SABMiller's Peroni and Grolsch beer brands and is likely to pay over 400 billion yen ($3.5 billion), the Nikkei business daily reported. * HSBC: HSBC has been sued by the families of U.S. citizens murdered by drug gangs in Mexico, claiming the bank let cartels launder billions of dollars to operate their business. A U.S. judge said Tuesday that he would likely delay the release of a report detailing how well HSBC has complied with anti-money laundering requirements until a federal appeals court could weigh in. * BURBERRY: Burberry Group Plc, the British luxury fashion brand, sued J.C. Penney Co on Tuesday, accusing the U.S. retailer of trademark infringement for selling outerwear that featured exact copies of its famous "Burberry check" pattern. * LONMIN: Platinum producer Lonmin will not "shy away" from any merger or takeover but for now the company is focused on its plan to survive tough market conditions, its chief executive said on Tuesday. * GLENCORE: Global diversified natural resource company Glencore is expected to wrap up senior syndication of a one-year revolving credit that refinances existing debt by the end of next week after a strong market response, bankers said on Tuesday. * GENEL: Genel Energy, one of a handful of foreign oil producers in Iraqi Kurdistan, will resume drilling work at its Taq Taq oilfield in the coming weeks to ramp up production, its chief financial officer told Reuters on Tuesday. * BARCLAYS: Barclays Plc has named JPmorgan Chase & Co executive Paul Compton its new Chief Operating Officer, following the departure of Jonathan Moulds. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Greene King PLC Q3 2016 Greene King PLC Earnings Release GW Pharmaceuticals Q1 2016 GW Pharmaceuticals PLC PLC Earnings Release Great Portland Great Portland Estates PLC Estates PLC Trading Statement Release for the quarter ended 31 December 2015 Bellway PLC Bellway PLC Trading Statement Release Victrex PLC Q1 2016 Victrex PLC Interim Management Statement Release Dunelm Group PLC Half Year 2016 Dunelm Group PLC Earnings Release Electrocomponents Electrocomponents PLC Trading PLC Statement Release Tullow Oil PLC Full Year 2015 Tullow Oil PLC Earnings Release ARM Holdings PLC Q4 2015 ARM Holdings plc Earnings Release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)