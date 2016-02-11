(Adds company news, updates futures)

Feb 11 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 54 points, or 1 percent, on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. Futures were trading down 0.8 percent at 0744 GMT ahead of the cash market open. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue-chip index closed 40.11 points higher, or 0.7 percent, at 5,672.30 on Wednesday, led by financial stocks as banks made up some ground on bargain-hunting after three straight sessions of losses.

* RIO TINTO: Global miner Rio Tinto slumped to a net loss for 2015, hit by a rout in commodities, and scrapped its promise to pay a steady or higher dividend annually due to the tough outlook.

* GLENCORE: Glencore reported a 5.7 percent fall in fourth-quarter copper output to 374,700 tonnes on Thursday after it shut down mines to help boost sliding prices.

* HENDERSON: British fund manager Henderson Group on Thursday posted a record level of full-year net asset inflows, fuelled by strong demand from retail clients against a backdrop of volatile global markets.

* IMPERIAL BRANDS: British tobacco company Imperial Brands posted a rise in first-quarter revenue despite volume declines, particularly in Iraq and Syria, helped by price increases in several markets.

* THOMAS COOK: Tourism group Thomas Cook stuck to its guidance for the year, after reporting a narrower loss in its first quarter, as demand for holidays grew in the typically less busy winter period when fewer Europeans take holidays.

* JOHNSTON PRESS: Johnston Press Plc said it is in late stage talks with Independent Print Ltd to potentially buy London-based newspaper i for 24 million pounds ($35 million).

* BREXIT: A draft accord to help keep Britain in the European Union is "very fragile", a top EU official warned on Wednesday as France and eastern states pushed for changes before leaders meet to try and seal the deal next week.

* UK BANKS: An EU reform package aimed at persuading Britons to stay in the European Union must not give special treatment to London as a financial centre, French Finance Minister Michel Sapin said on Wednesday.

* UK SUPERMARKETS: The Competition and Markets Authority, Britain's consumer watchdog, is planning to take action against supermarkets such as Tesco , Sainsburys and Wal Mart's Asda for pricing and promotional practices, The Telegraph reported. (bit.ly/1QswxWG)

* BRITISH PROPERTY: British property valuers reported a surge of activity on Thursday as property investors tried to beat an increase in transaction taxes on rental investments coming into force in April.

* EX-DIVS: BP Plc and Sage Group Plc will trade without entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 5.27 points off the FTSE 100, according to Reuters calculations

(Reporting By Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)