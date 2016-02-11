European shares dip, set for weekly loss as banks weigh
LONDON, April 13 European shares fell on Thursday, leaving an index of the continent's top companies set for a weekly loss with banks the biggest drag.
Feb 11 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 54 points, or 1 percent, on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. Futures were trading down 0.8 percent at 0744 GMT ahead of the cash market open. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* The UK blue-chip index closed 40.11 points higher, or 0.7 percent, at 5,672.30 on Wednesday, led by financial stocks as banks made up some ground on bargain-hunting after three straight sessions of losses.
* RIO TINTO: Global miner Rio Tinto slumped to a net loss for 2015, hit by a rout in commodities, and scrapped its promise to pay a steady or higher dividend annually due to the tough outlook.
* GLENCORE: Glencore reported a 5.7 percent fall in fourth-quarter copper output to 374,700 tonnes on Thursday after it shut down mines to help boost sliding prices.
* HENDERSON: British fund manager Henderson Group on Thursday posted a record level of full-year net asset inflows, fuelled by strong demand from retail clients against a backdrop of volatile global markets.
* IMPERIAL BRANDS: British tobacco company Imperial Brands posted a rise in first-quarter revenue despite volume declines, particularly in Iraq and Syria, helped by price increases in several markets.
* THOMAS COOK: Tourism group Thomas Cook stuck to its guidance for the year, after reporting a narrower loss in its first quarter, as demand for holidays grew in the typically less busy winter period when fewer Europeans take holidays.
* JOHNSTON PRESS: Johnston Press Plc said it is in late stage talks with Independent Print Ltd to potentially buy London-based newspaper i for 24 million pounds ($35 million).
* BREXIT: A draft accord to help keep Britain in the European Union is "very fragile", a top EU official warned on Wednesday as France and eastern states pushed for changes before leaders meet to try and seal the deal next week.
* UK BANKS: An EU reform package aimed at persuading Britons to stay in the European Union must not give special treatment to London as a financial centre, French Finance Minister Michel Sapin said on Wednesday.
* UK SUPERMARKETS: The Competition and Markets Authority, Britain's consumer watchdog, is planning to take action against supermarkets such as Tesco , Sainsburys and Wal Mart's Asda for pricing and promotional practices, The Telegraph reported. (bit.ly/1QswxWG)
* BRITISH PROPERTY: British property valuers reported a surge of activity on Thursday as property investors tried to beat an increase in transaction taxes on rental investments coming into force in April.
* EX-DIVS: BP Plc and Sage Group Plc will trade without entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 5.27 points off the FTSE 100, according to Reuters calculations
April 13 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 15.3 points lower on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures FFIc1 down 0.1 percent ahead of the cash market open.