Feb 26 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen open up 42
points, or 0.7 percent on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on
the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* The UK blue chip index closed 2.5 percent higher on Thursday as a
rally in Lloyds and RSA following their results led gains by
financial-services share.
* BP: A former BP Plc supervisor was found not guilty by a New
Orleans jury on Thursday of a single pollution charge stemming from the 2010
Deepwater Horizon drilling disaster that killed 11 people.
* LSE: Deutsche Boerse and the London Stock Exchange Group
are counting on lessons learnt from past missteps and behind-the-scenes
talks with politicians to make sure there are no barriers to finally creating a
giant European trading house.
* BHP: BHP Billiton said on Friday that no agreement has
been reached yet with Brazilian authorities to fund clean up and damages for a
dam burst that killed at least 17 people in that country's worst environmental
disaster.
* BRITAIN FCA: British lawmakers want veto powers over decisions to hire or
fire the head of one of Britain's top financial regulators after the exit last
year of its chief executive who was considered too tough on bankers for the
government.
* BREXIT: British finance minister George Osborne is pushing the Group of 20
leading economies to warn about the dangers of Britain leaving the European
Union, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.
* BANK OF ENGLAND: Bank of England Governor Mark Carney warned on Friday
that moves by central banks to cut interest rates below zero risked creating a
"beggar-thy-neighbour" environment which could leave the global economy trapped
in low growth.
* BRITAIN ECONOMY: British consumer morale fell to its lowest in over a year
in February as concerns over economic outlook hurt sentiment, a survey showed on
Friday.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
Pearson Plc Full Year 2015 Pearson PLC
Earnings Release
IMI Plc Full Year 2015 IMI PLC Earnings
Release
Ricardo Plc Half Year 2016 Ricardo PLC
Earnings Release
Domino's Pizza Group Plc Full Year 2015 Domino's Pizza
Group PLC Earnings Release
Kennedy Wilson Europe Real Full Year 2015 Kennedy Wilson
Estate Plc Europe Real Estate PLC Earnings
Release
Royal Bank of Scotland Group Full Year 2015 Royal Bank of
Plc Scotland Group PLC Earnings
Release
William Hill Plc Full Year 2015 William Hill PLC
Earnings Release
Rightmove Plc Full Year 2015 Rightmove PLC
Earnings Release
Intu Properties Plc Full Year 2015 Intu Properties
PLC Earnings Release
(Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)