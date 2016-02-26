(Adds company news)

Feb 26 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 42 points, or 0.7 percent, on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. Futures were up 0.93 percent ahead of the cash market open. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue-chip index closed 2.5 percent higher on Thursday as a rally in Lloyds and RSA following their results led gains by financial-services shares.

* RBS: State-backed Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) on Friday reported its eighth straight full-year loss of 1.97 billion pounds ($2.75 billion), as it continues to be weighed down by restructuring and litigation costs.

* BP: A former BP Plc supervisor was found not guilty by a New Orleans jury on Thursday of a single pollution charge stemming from the 2010 Deepwater Horizon drilling disaster that killed 11 people.

* IAG: British Airways-owner International Airlines Group reported a 65 percent rise in annual profit, at the top end of guidance, and said for 2016 it expected further profit increases as it benefits from a lower crude price.

* PEARSON: Pearson Plc, the British education company struggling to find a strategy to cope with tough end-markets, reported operating profit of 723 million pounds ($1.01 billion) for 2015, 2 percent down on the year before.

* WILLIAM HILL: British bookmaker William Hill Plc announced a 200 million pound ($279.5 million) share buyback and hiked its full-year dividend, despite a fall in profit for the year.

*IMI: Engineering firm IMI Plc said it began restructuring its operations in Switzerland in a move aimed at countering pressure on margins across products.

* LSE: Deutsche Boerse and the London Stock Exchange Group are counting on lessons learnt from past missteps and behind-the-scenes talks with politicians to make sure there are no barriers to finally creating a giant European trading house.

* BHP: BHP Billiton said on Friday that no agreement has been reached yet with Brazilian authorities to fund clean up and damages for a dam burst that killed at least 17 people in that country's worst environmental disaster.

* BRITAIN FCA: British lawmakers want veto powers over decisions to hire or fire the head of one of Britain's top financial regulators after the exit last year of its chief executive who was considered too tough on bankers for the government.

* BREXIT: British finance minister George Osborne is pushing the Group of 20 leading economies to warn about the dangers of Britain leaving the European Union, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.

* BANK OF ENGLAND: Bank of England Governor Mark Carney warned on Friday that moves by central banks to cut interest rates below zero risked creating a "beggar-thy-neighbour" environment which could leave the global economy trapped in low growth.

* BRITAIN ECONOMY: British consumer morale fell to its lowest in over a year in February as concerns over economic outlook hurt sentiment, a survey showed on Friday.

