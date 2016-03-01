March 1 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 45 points, or 0.7 percent lower on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on * The UK blue chip index closed up 1.1 points on Monday at 6,097.09 points. * LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE: Exchange and clearing house operator Intercontinental Exchange Inc is planning a counter bid for London Stock Exchange Group Plc, in an attempt to scuttle a merger with Deutsche Boerse AG, Bloomberg reported, citing sources. * OIL: Oil prices were torn between slight gains and losses on Tuesday as falling U.S. and OPEC production tightened an oversupplied market but another slump in China's manufacturing sector stirred fears of slowing demand growth preventing markets from rising. * COPPER: London copper slipped on Tuesday, as data showing a slowdown in factory activity in top consumer China offset a boost from the country's move to ease policy as well as lower Chilean supply. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: 1-Mar-16 Greggs PLC Full Year 1-Mar-16 Moneysupermarket.Com Full Year Group PLC 1-Mar-16 NMC Health PLC Q4 1-Mar-16 Ashtead Group PLC Q3 1-Mar-16 Jardine Lloyd Thompson Full Year Group PLC 1-Mar-16 Taylor Wimpey PLC Full Year 1-Mar-16 Elementis PLC Full Year 1-Mar-16 Gresham Computing PLC Full Year 1-Mar-16 Rotork PLC Full Year 1-Mar-16 IP Group PLC Full Year 1-Mar-16 Tullett Prebon PLC Full Year 1-Mar-16 Fresnillo PLC Full Year 1-Mar-16 Regus plc Full Year 1-Mar-16 Barclays PLC Full Year 1-Mar-16 RIT Capital Partners PLC Full Year 1-Mar-16 Direct Line Insurance Full Year Group PLC 1-Mar-16 Just Eat PLC Full Year TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)