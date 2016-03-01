(Adds futures, Lloyd's, Barclays, Glencore, Tullett Prebon, Direct Line)

March 1 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 45 points, or 0.7 percent lower on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.3 percent ahead of the cash market open. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed up 1.1 points on Monday at 6,097.09 points.

* LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE: Exchange and clearing house operator Intercontinental Exchange Inc is planning a counter bid for London Stock Exchange Group Plc, in an attempt to scuttle a merger with Deutsche Boerse AG, Bloomberg reported, citing sources.

* BARCLAYS: Barclays Plc reported a 2 percent fall in full-year adjusted pre-tax profit on Tuesday and unveiled plans to simplify its UK & international operations to boost returns and cut costs, primarily by exiting its historic African business.

* GLENCORE: Miner and commodity trader Glencore reported $5.8 billion of charges on Tuesday, mostly due to impairments following a slide in commodity prices, and a 32 percent fall in 2015 core profit.

* TULLETT PREBON: British interdealer broker Tullett Prebon Plc reported a 7 percent rise in full-year profit, boosted by cost cuts and heavy trading in energy and commodity products due to the increased volatility in those markets.

* DIRECT LINE INSURANCE: Direct Line Insurance Group on Tuesday reported an above-forecast 2015 operating profit from continuing operations of 520.7 million pounds ($725.65 million), a rise of 3 percent from a year earlier.

* UNITED UTILITIES GROUP: British water suppliers United Utilities Group Plc and Severn Trent Plc said they entered into a joint venture to combine their non-household water and wastewater retail businesses.

* LLOYD'S OF LONDON: The Lloyd's of London insurance market said on Tuesday it expects its China arm to more than double its insurance premiums this year to 2.5 billion yuan ($305.83 million) compared with 2015.

* CAPACITY MARKET: The start of Britain's capacity market will be brought forward by a year to ensure electricity supply in the coming winters and tougher action will be taken against firms that fail to fulfil their supply contracts, the government said on Tuesday.

* OIL: Oil prices were torn between slight gains and losses on Tuesday as falling U.S. and OPEC production tightened an oversupplied market but another slump in China's manufacturing sector stirred fears of slowing demand growth preventing markets from rising.

* COPPER: London copper slipped on Tuesday, as data showing a slowdown in factory activity in top consumer China offset a boost from the country's move to ease policy as well as lower Chilean supply.

