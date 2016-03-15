March 15 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 24 to
26 points lower, or down as much as 0.4 percent, on Tuesday, according to
financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please
click on
* The UK blue chip index edged higher on Monday, closing up 34.78 points at
6,174.57, but underperformed euro zone shares as a fall in the price of oil
weighed on energy firms and counteracted a fading boost to UK-listed miners from
well-received Chinese data.
* HSBC HOLDINGS: South Korea's competition watchdog said it had fined HSBC
Holdings Plc's Hong Kong unit and Deutsche Bank AG a
combined 59 million won ($50,000) for colluding on foreign exchange swap bids -
its first-ever penalty for an FX derivatives-related case.
* TULLOW: Tullow declared force majeure on two cargoes of Ghana's
Jubilee crude oil after an issue on the Floating Production Storage and
Offloading (FPSO) facility that exports the oil.
* FASTJET: African budget airline Fastjet Plc said Chief Executive
Ed Winter would step down on March 18, two weeks after its second-largest
shareholder called for his dismissal.
* LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE GROUP : When top derivatives exchange
executives gather in Boca Raton, Florida, this week for a major industry
conference, the buzz will be around who is meeting whom in hotel rooms and
lobbies as bourses scramble to find partners amid global consolidation.
* UK REFERENDUM: Eighty percent of the Confederation of British Industry's
members want Britain to stay in the European Union, the employers group said on
Tuesday, responding to critics of its pro-European stance.
* BREXIT: Supporters of Britain leaving the European Union, or a so-called
Brexit, are more likely to vote in the forthcoming referendum which could give
the Leave campaign a decisive edge in the final result, a Telegraph poll
suggests. (bit.ly/250Ooya)
* OIL: Oil prices fell in Asian trade on Tuesday, extending losses from the
session before as concerns start to take hold that a six-week recovery will
peter out as markets remain oversupplied.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
Mears Group PLC Full Year 2015 Mears Group PLC
Earnings Release
EVRAZ plc Full Year 2015 EVRAZ plc Earnings
Release
J Sainsbury PLC Q4 2015/16 J Sainsbury PLC
Trading Statement Release
Inchcape PLC Full Year 2015 Inchcape PLC
Earnings Release
French Connection Full Year 2015 French Connection
Group PLC Group PLC Earnings Release
SDL PLC Full Year 2015 SDL PLC Earnings
Release
Hansteen Holdings PLC Full Year 2015 Hansteen Holdings
PLC Earnings Release
Ocado Group PLC Q1 2016 Ocado Group PLC Trading
Statement Release
Legal & General Group Full Year 2015 Legal & General
PLC Group PLC Earnings Release
Antofagasta PLC Full Year 2015 Antofagasta PLC
Earnings Release
Balfour Beatty PLC Full Year 2015 Balfour Beatty PLC
Earnings Release
Cairn Energy PLC Full Year 2015 Cairn Energy PLC
Earnings Release
Gem Diamonds Ltd Full Year 2015 Gem Diamonds Ltd
Earnings Release
(Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)