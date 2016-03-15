(Adds company news items, updates futures)
March 15 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 24 to
26 points lower, or down as much as 0.4 percent, on Tuesday, according to
financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.6 percent ahead of the cash
market open. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* The UK blue chip index edged higher on Monday, closing up 34.78 points at
6,174.57, but underperformed euro zone shares as a fall in the price of oil
weighed on energy firms and counteracted a fading boost to UK-listed miners from
well-received Chinese data.
* HSBC HOLDINGS: South Korea's competition watchdog said it had fined HSBC
Holdings Plc's Hong Kong unit and Deutsche Bank AG a
combined 59 million won ($50,000) for colluding on foreign exchange swap bids -
its first-ever penalty for an FX derivatives-related case.
* ANTOFAGASTA: Chilean miner Antofagasta cancelled its final
dividend on Tuesday as it posted a 58 percent fall in annual core profit, hit by
a rout in the price of copper.
* SAINSBURY: Sainsbury's, Britain's second biggest supermarket, on
Tuesday beat expectations with its first quarterly underlying sales growth in
over two years, potentially helping its takeover approach for Argos-owner Home
Retail.
* LEGAL & GENERAL: British insurer Legal & General posted a 14
percent rise in 2015 operating profit to 1.46 billion pounds ($2.08 billion) on
Tuesday, boosted by demand for products such as lifetime mortgages and the use
of less capital in its annuity business.
* HASTINGS: UK insurer Hastings Group Holdings Plc reported a jump
in full-year operating profit, driven by a rise in gross written premiums, and
proposed a maiden dividend of 2.2 pence per share.
* BALFOUR BEATTY: Balfour Beatty Plc expects to restart its
dividend at the half-year stage in 2016, the construction firm said on Tuesday,
as its turnaround plan showed early signs of bearing fruit with a stabilisation
of its order book and revenues.
* FRENCH CONNECTION: British fashion retailer French Connection Group Plc
reported a bigger full-year loss, hurt by the "poor" performance of its
summer collection.
* CAIRN ENERGY: Cairn Energy Plc said on Tuesday it had added 20
percent to its resource estimate for its oilfield off the coast of Senegal.
* PLUS500 LTD: Retail FX trading company Plus500 Ltd said on
Tuesday that Elad Even-Chen would be chief financial officer, effective March
15.
* OCADO: British online grocer Ocado reported higher sales growth
in its first quarter but gave no update on its plan to finalise a deal with key
supermarket customer Morrisons.
* TULLOW: Tullow declared force majeure on two cargoes of Ghana's
Jubilee crude oil after an issue on the Floating Production Storage and
Offloading (FPSO) facility that exports the oil.
* FASTJET: African budget airline Fastjet Plc said Chief Executive
Ed Winter would step down on March 18, two weeks after its second-largest
shareholder called for his dismissal.
* LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE GROUP : When top derivatives exchange
executives gather in Boca Raton, Florida, this week for a major industry
conference, the buzz will be around who is meeting whom in hotel rooms and
lobbies as bourses scramble to find partners amid global consolidation.
* UK REFERENDUM: Eighty percent of the Confederation of British Industry's
members want Britain to stay in the European Union, the employers group said on
Tuesday, responding to critics of its pro-European stance.
* BREXIT: Supporters of Britain leaving the European Union, or a so-called
Brexit, are more likely to vote in the forthcoming referendum which could give
the Leave campaign a decisive edge in the final result, a Telegraph poll
suggests. (bit.ly/250Ooya)
* OIL: Oil prices fell over half a dollar on Tuesday, extending losses from
the previous session as concerns took hold that a six-week recovery may have
petered out due to ongoing oversupply.
(Reporting by Esha Vaish and Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair and
Savio D'Souza)