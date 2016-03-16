March 16 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 16
* The UK blue chip index closed down 0.6 percent on Tuesday at 6,139.97,
hurt by a drop in major mining companies and a gloomy economic outlook from the
Bank of Japan.
* Royal Bank of Scotland: The lender plans to eliminate almost 500
UK-based jobs in its investment bank in an effort to cut costs, a source
familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
* SPORTS DIRECT: British lawmakers have formally summoned Sports Direct
founder Mike Ashley to answer questions in parliament about the
treatment of workers at his company, Britain's biggest sportswear retailer.
* WPP: Martin Sorrell, founder and chief executive of advertising giant WPP
Plc, will receive a 63 million sterling pay cheque in one of the largest
corporate payouts in history, the Telegraph reported. (bit.ly/1nML7AO)
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
Smiths Group H1 results
Hikma Pharmaceuticals FY results
John Laing Infrastructure Fund FY results
Paysafe FY results
