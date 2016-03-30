(Adds futures, company news)

March 30 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up on Wednesday, with futures up 0.9 percent at 0617 GMT. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed 0.58 points lower on Tuesday at 6105.90 after a drop in commodity-related items intensified and banks turned lower following the Bank of England's latest financial stability report.

* PREMIER FOODS: U.S. spice company McCormick & Co raised its possible offer for Britain's Premier Foods Plc to 65 pence per share.

* TATA STEEL: Britain's largest steelmaker is considering the sale of its entire UK business to stem heavy losses.

* BREXIT: The campaign to keep Britain in the European Union saw its lead over the rival 'out' campaign fall sharply in the last month, according to a telephone opinion poll by Ipsos MORI.

* OIL: Oil futures rebounded in Asian trade, buoyed by a forecast for a less than expected build in last week's crude oil stockpiles.

* COPPER: London copper slipped to a more than two-week low on Wednesday on simmering concerns over global economic growth, although losses were checked by a softer dollar after the U.S. Federal Reserve chair stressed the need for caution on interest rate hikes.

