April 7 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 8 points, or 0.13 percent, on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on * The UK blue chip index closed up 70.40 points, or 1.2 percent, on Wednesday at 6,161.63, boosted by pharmaceuticals companies as Pfizer pulled out of a deal for Allergan, prompting speculation over other merger and acquisition activity in the sector. * BP: Shareholder advisory firm Glass Lewis has recommended that investors in BP vote against Chief Executive Bob Dudley's proposed $19.6 million remuneration for 2015 after the British oil and gas company recorded its biggest annual loss. * TATA STEEL: India's Tata Steel will launch the formal sale process for its British assets by Monday and give a "reasonable" timeframe to find a buyer, Britain's business minister said after meeting the company's chairman in Mumbai. * UK BANKS: Three of Britain's largest banks are planning to close about 400 branches this year, according to people familiar with the situation, a new programme of closures that could leave thousands of customers without easy access to a bank. * PREMIER FOODS: Britain's Premier Foods Plc said it had held "constructive" talks with U.S. spice company McCormick & Co Inc and that it would meet its main institutional investors over the next few days. * PETROFAC: A director of the oil company Petrofac ordered "confidential payments" worth $2 million to help to secure an oil contract in Kuwait, according to documents seen by The Times. (bit.ly/1TCRjsx) * BREXIT: British Prime Minister David Cameron will urge young Britons on Thursday to make sure they vote in a June 23 referendum on membership of the European Union, warning that leaving the bloc would hit youth voters hardest. * COPPER: London copper steadied on Thursday, after hitting near one-month lows earlier this week, as minutes of a Federal Reserve meeting showing caution among policymakers on raising U.S. interest rates knocked down the dollar and underpinned metal prices. * OIL: Crude futures rose on a raft of supportive indicators on Thursday, although some traders warned that physical supply and demand fundamentals did not warrant a strong price recovery at this stage. * EX-DIVS: Aviva Plc, GKN, Lloyds Banking Group, Pearson, Rexam, St. James's Place and Taylor Wimpey will trade without entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 9.46 points off the FTSE 100, according to Reuters calculations * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Marks & Spencer Q4 trading update Dunelm Group Q3 results Alliance Pharma FY results Victrex Q2 results Rockhopper Exploration FY results Flybe Group Q4 update TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru)