April 11 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 9-14 points, or 0.2 percent, on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.28 percent ahead of the cash market open. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed 1.1 percent higher on Friday at 6,204.41, posting another weekly rise, helped by buoyant commodity stocks and continuing a run that has seen it outperform European indexes.

* RIO TINTO: Rio Tinto , one of the world's biggest miners, has doubled its payment terms in a move that will force embattled suppliers to wait up to 90 days to be paid.

* DAILY MAIL: Daily Mail & General Trust PLC, the parent company of the British newspaper, the Daily Mail, is in talks with several private equity firms about a possible bid for Yahoo Inc, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.

* RBS: Royal Bank of Scotland is set to shut its banking operations in India, having given up on efforts to find a buyer, media reports said. (on.ft.com/23nDMv5) (bit.ly/1SrHmJ5)

* BP: Reliance Industries Ltd and BP Plc are in talks with the India government to drop the dispute on natural gas prices, which is now in arbitration, Livemint reported, citing an oil ministry official familiar with the developments who did not wish to be identified. (bit.ly/1RNC270)

* STANDARD CHARTERED: Standard Chartered Plc is looking to sell at least $4.4 billion of assets in Asia, Bloomberg reported citing people with knowledge of the matter. (bloom.bg/1WmBs22)

* BRITISH RESTAURANT GROUPS: Fifty-four large investors managing 1 trillion pounds ($1.41 trillion) in assets have launched a campaign to curb the use of antibiotics in the meat and poultry used by ten large U.S. and British restaurant groups. JD Wetherspoon, Domino's Pizza Group, Mitchells & Butlers and Restaurant Group, were among those to receive a March 15 letter from institutions including Aviva Investors AV.L asking them to set a timeline to stop the use of medically important antibiotics in their supply chains.

* PANAMA PAPERS: British Prime Minister David Cameron said on Saturday he should have handled scrutiny of his family's tax arrangements better, seeking to reassert his leadership after days of negative media coverage and calls for his resignation.

* PANAMA PAPERS: British Prime Minister David Cameron took the unusual step on Sunday of publishing his tax records to try to end days of questions about his personal wealth raised by the mention of his late father's offshore fund in the Panama Papers.

* PANAMA PAPERS: British Prime Minister David Cameron will say on Monday that new legislation making companies criminally liable if employees aid tax evasion will be introduced this year, as he seeks to repair the damage from a week of questions about his personal finances.

* STEEL: Britain asked China on Saturday to hurry up in tackling overcapacity in its steel industry, hoping to stem the flood of cheap imports into Europe which India's Tata Steel has blamed for its decision to pull out of the United Kingdom, putting 15,000 jobs at risk.

* OIL: Qatar has invited all OPEC members and other major producers from outside the exporting group to attend a meeting on April 17 for talks on a deal to freeze output at January levels to support the global oil market, its energy ministry said.

* OIL: Oil prices rose on Monday, extending a sharp rally seen at the end of last week after a drop in U.S. inventories and drilling, while outages and hopes that exporters could freeze output also supported prices.

* UK ECONOMY: Britain's economy lost steam in the first three months of the year, according to a major survey of businesses that showed domestic demand slipped for both services and manufacturing companies.

* UK BANKS: Lawsuits and misconduct fines have cost Britain's largest retail banks and customer-owned lenders almost 53 billion pounds ($74.86 billion) over the past 15 years, a new study has found.

* JAPAN INDUSTRIALS: Japan's core machinery orders fell less than expected in February in a sign that capital expenditure is starting to stabilise, but a strong yen, which can hurt corporate earnings, clouds the outlook.

* COPPER: London copper climbed on Monday from near its lowest in more than a month after middling U.S. wholesale inventories bruised the dollar, while readings of China's economy are expected to dominate sentiment in the week ahead.

* GOLD: Gold jumped to its highest in nearly three weeks on Monday as Asian equities slid and the dollar held close to six-month lows, burnishing demand for the safe-haven metal.

> Other business headlines (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)