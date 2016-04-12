April 12 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 9
* The UK blue chip index closed 0.1 percent lower at 6,200.12 points on
Monday, as a drop in housebuilding stocks took the shine off a rise in banking
and mining stocks.
* TATA STEEL: Tata Steel agreed to sell one of its main British
steelworks to investment firm Greybull Capital for 1 pound on Monday, saving a
third of the 15,000 jobs placed in jeopardy by the Indian conglomerate's
decision to sell up in Britain.
* DAILY MAIL: Britain's Daily Mail is in talks with potential partners to
mount a joint bid for Yahoo's internet assets, as it seeks to drive up
advertising income from its globally popular websites to counter shrinking print
revenue.
* ALCOA: Metals company Alcoa Inc on Monday reported a lower
quarterly profit, with results hurt by low commodity prices, the strong U.S.
dollar and plant closures or divestments, but the company's top executive said
he expected aluminum demand to grow faster than supply this year.
* LVMH: Luxury goods industry leader LVMH on Monday posted
first-quarter sales below forecasts as tourist shopping in key markets such as
France and Hong Kong remained low.
* CONSUMER SPENDING: British consumers reined in their spending last month,
according to two surveys published on Tuesday which added to signs of a slowdown
in the country's economy.
* OIL: Oil prices dipped on Tuesday, but both U.S. and international crude
futures held above $40 per barrel ahead of a meeting of major producers to
discuss freezing output levels to rein in ballooning oversupply.
* COPPER: London copper steadied on Tuesday, holding above seven-week lows
as a broadly weaker dollar offered support, while encouraging economic signals
from China were offset by a looming slowdown in seasonal demand.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
ASOS PLC Half Year Earnings Release
Hydrodec Group PLC Q4 Earnings Release
Nanoco Group PLC Half Year Earnings Release
Rockhopper Exploration Full Year Earnings Release
Michael Page International Q1 Interim results
