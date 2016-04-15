April 15 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 2 points, or 0.03 percent higher on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on * The UK blue chip index closed flat on Thursday, underperforming its European peers following a fall in housebuilders and fashion firm Burberry . * BP: BP's shareholders have voted against Chief Executive Bob Dudley's $20 million pay deal for 2015, a rare investor revolt for such a major company, after it recorded a record annual loss. * SABMILLER: Anheuser-Busch InBev will invest 1 billion rand ($69 million) to support small South African farmers as part of concessions agreed with the government to secure regulatory approval for its $100 billion-plus takeover of SABMiller, it said on Thursday. * CHINA: China's economy grew at its slowest pace in seven years in the first quarter, however, indicators from the country's consumer, investment and factory sectors point to nascent signs the slowdown in the world's second largest economy may be bottoming out. * COPPER: London copper was steady on Friday, but was on track to post its biggest weekly rise in six weeks on signs that growth in China could be stabilising after first quarter growth hit forecasts and other indicators surprised to the upside. * GOLD: Gold steadied on Friday after three days of declines, but was heading for its first weekly drop in three as strength in the dollar and global equities curbed appetite for the safe-haven metal. * OIL: Crude futures were steady on Friday in thin business as traders were reluctant to take on new positions ahead of a planned meeting at the weekend of major oil exporters who want to rein in ballooning global over-production. * BREXIT: U.S. President Barack Obama will put himself in an unusual, and risky, position next week in London: smack-dab in the middle of the heated British debate over whether to remain part of the European Union. The White House believes the United Kingdom is better off economically and politically if it stays part of the European Union - a candid argument Obama will likely make during a news conference and a town hall with young Britons. * BREXIT/BoE: The Bank of England issued its clearest warning yet that a British exit from the European Union would probably hurt the economy and cause sterling to slide, angering pro-Brexit campaigners. * UK STEEL: Britain's biggest steel business, Tata Steel's lossmaking UK division, is such an unattractive prize that most major investment banks are not even angling for the opportunity to advise potential buyers on one of the year's highest profile deals. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: ICG Enterprise Trust PLC Full Year Man Group PLC Q1 TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)