April 19 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 13 points, or 0.2 percent lower on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on * The UK blue chip index closed 0.2 percent higher on Monday at 6,353.52, after losses earlier in the session, with a late recovery in prices of major industrial metals supporting basic resources stocks. * RIO TINTO: Rio Tinto on Tuesday cut its 2017 production guidance from its Australian iron ore mines due to a delay in the rollout of its autonomous transport technology, based on driverless trains. * BREXIT: Fifty-four percent of Britons would vote to remain in the European Union while 46 percent would opt to leave, according to an ICM telephone poll for the Guardian newspaper published on Monday. * UK STEEL: Investment firm Greybull Capital is considering making a bid for Tata Steel Ltd's UK specialty steels arm, the Financial Times reported, citing sources. * GOLD: Gold edged up on Tuesday in choppy trading amid strength in Asian equities and a drop in oil prices, although uncertainty over U.S. monetary policy kept investors cautious. * OIL: Crude futures slipped on Tuesday on a persistent global glut and the failure of a producer meeting at the weekend to rein in the ballooning oversupply, although a sharp drop in output in Kuwait due to an oil worker strike underpinned prices briefly. * COPPER: London copper edged lower on Tuesday, but losses were limited as a slew of supportive economic signals out of China painted an encouraging picture for demand and risk appetite improved after a strong performance by oil. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: People's Operator PLC Full Year Defenx PLC Full Year Associated British Foods PLC Half Year Meggitt PLC Trading Statement AVEVA Group PLC Trading Statement Connect Group PLC Half Year UK Commercial Property Trust Ltd Full Year Ashmore Group PLC Q3 Saga Plc Full Year BHP Billiton PLC Q1 Operational Review McCarthy & Stone Results TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru)