* The UK blue chip index closed down 28.82 points, or 0.5 percent, at 6,381.44 on Thursday following a drop in the shares of miner Anglo American and Sky.

* TATA STEEL: Britain could part-nationalise Tata's UK steel plants by taking a 25 percent equity stake, as part of a support package worth hundreds of millions of pounds designed to attract a buyer and save at least 10,000 jobs.

* BHP BILLITON: BHP Billiton does not expect recent rise in iron ore and metallurgical coal prices to hold for more than a few months, as more low cost supply is set to hit the market, its Australian chief said on Thursday.

* SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell is working on selling out of its onshore assets in Gabon, according to two sources familiar with the matter, seeking to refocus its African presence.

* ASTRAZENECA: The drugmaker, working with genome pioneer Craig Venter, is launching a massive gene hunt in the most comprehensive bet yet by a pharmaceutical firm on the potential of genetic variations to unlock routes to new medicines.

* OIL: Oil prices rose in Asian trade on Friday, setting crude futures on course for one of their biggest weekly gains this year, as sentiment has become more upbeat despite ongoing oversupply.

> Other business headlines (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru)