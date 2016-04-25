April 25 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 8 points, or 0.1 percent, on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index ended down 1.1 percent at 6,310.44 points on Friday, as a drop in mining stocks and luxury goods group Burberry weighed on the market.

* SKY: Viacom's Paramount Pictures has offered EU regulators concessions aimed at averting a possible fine over geographical restrictions within Europe on movie licensing deals between Sky UK and six U.S. studios.

* BHP BILLITON: Samarco Mineração SA, which is jointly owned by mining companies Vale SA and BHP Billiton Plc, has not adopted measures to stop the leaking of mine tailings as required by a court after a deadly dam burst, a prosecutor said on Friday, an allegation that could delay the miner's return to operations.

* TATA STEEL: Britain's efforts to help find a buyer for Tata Steel's UK assets will comply with European Union state aid regulations, Business Secretary Sajid Javid said on Sunday, insisting any deal would not be a bailout or nationalisation.

* OIL COMPANIES: The world's top oil companies are set to report their worst quarterly results yet in the current downturn but a recent recovery in crude prices is raising hopes the market has bottomed out.

