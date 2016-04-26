April 26 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 15 points, or 0.2 percent higher on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on * The UK blue chip index ended 0.8 percent lower at 6,260.92 on Monday, led by sharp falls in mining and oil and gas stocks as investors voiced concerns about whether commodities-related assets could sustain a recent rally. * BHS: British department stores group BHS was placed into administration on Monday, putting the 88-year-old retailer in danger of disappearing from the high street and placing 11,000 jobs at risk. * HUTCHISON/O2 UK: EU competition regulators will veto CK Hutchison Holdings' 10.3 billion-pound ($14.9 billion) deal to buy O2 UK from Spanish group Telefonica to become Britain's biggest mobile network operator, two people familiar with the matter said on Monday. * BREXIT: Bookmakers' odds have shifted sharply towards Britain voting to remain in the European Union in a referendum in June, a move in sentiment also reflected by the pound rising on Monday to a near six-week high against the euro. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: BP Q1 Earnings Release Whitbread Full Year Earnings Release St. James's Place Q1 results British American Tobacco Q1 Interim Management Statement Standard Chartered Q1 Interim Management Statement Boohoo.Com Full Year results Countrywide Trading update TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru)