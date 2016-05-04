May 4 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening slightly lower on Wednesday, with futures down 0.16 percent ahead of the cash market open. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on * The UK blue chip index closed down 56.30 points, or 0.9 percent, at 6,171.04 points on Tuesday, weighed down by weakness in the mining sector after poor data, with financial stocks also hit by a fall in HSBC following results. * GLENCORE: Mining company Glencore is considering selling its Vasilkovskoye gold mine in Kazakhstan, sources close to the deal said on Tuesday, confirming an earlier report in the Financial Times. * TATA STEEL: Two groups signalled their interest in buying the British assets of Tata Steel on Tuesday, offering hope that thousands of jobs could be saved after weeks of uncertainty. * LSE/DEUTSCHE BOERSE: Germany's Deutsche Boerse aims to keep its derivatives trading and settlement operations in Frankfurt after its planned $30 billion merger with LSE Group, its chief executive said. * BREXIT: The European Union said uncertainty before next month's referendum on EU membership may hurt British economic growth this year but it shied away from any comment on Tuesday on what may happen if Britain quits the bloc. * COPPER: Copper fell for a second straight session on Wednesday as soft global manufacturing activity unsettled markets only recently soothed by signs of a pickup in China's economic activity. * OIL: Oil prices stabilized on Wednesday after falling for two straight days on concerns that slowing demand and rising Middle East production would extend a global supply overhang. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Shell Q1 results Next PLC Q1 Trading Statement Release Carillion PLC Q1 Interim Release J Sainsbury PLC Full Year Earnings Release Randgold Resources Ltd Q1 Earnings Release International Personal Finance Q1Trading Statement Release PLC Intu Properties PLC Trading Update Direct Line Insurance Group PLC Q1 Trading Statement Virgin Money Q1 results Glencore Q1 production release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)