(Adds futures, Shell, Glencore, Electra, Virgin Money, Sainsbury's, Imperial Brands, Axa)

May 4 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening slightly lower on Wednesday, with futures down 0.16 percent ahead of the cash market open, with futures down 0.1 percent ahead of the cash market open. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed down 56.30 points, or 0.9 percent, at 6,171.04 points on Tuesday, weighed down by weakness in the mining sector after poor data, with financial stocks also hit by a fall in HSBC following results.

* SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell on Wednesday said it plans to reduce 2016 spending by around 10 percent to $30 billion due to low oil prices, after reporting better-than-expected first-quarter results.

* GLENCORE: Commodity miner and trader Glencore on Wednesday reported a fall in output of copper, zinc, lead, coal and oil following a decision to cut production because of low prices.

The company is considering selling its Vasilkovskoye gold mine in Kazakhstan, sources close to the deal said on Tuesday, confirming an earlier report in the Financial Times.

* TATA STEEL: Two groups signalled their interest in buying the British assets of Tata Steel on Tuesday, offering hope that thousands of jobs could be saved after weeks of uncertainty.

* VIRGIN MONEY: British challenger bank Virgin Money Holdings Plc said gross mortgage lending jumped 30 percent to 2.1 billion pounds in the first quarter, winning a 3.4 percent share of the UK mortgage market.

* SAINSBURY'S: British supermarket Sainsbury's beat forecasts for full year underlying profit but still reported a second straight year of decline, hurt by an ongoing industry price war.

* ELECTRA: British private equity firm Electra said on Wednesday it made a total return of 15 percent in the six months ended March, helped by profit growth in its portfolio of companies.

* IMPERIAL BRANDS: British tobacco company Imperial Brands kept its full-year outlook on Wednesday after reporting first-half sales and revenue that missed expectations.

* NEXT: British clothing retailer Next downgraded its annual sales guidance for the third time in five months, citing a possible further slowdown in consumer spending.

* ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV: Anheuser-Busch InBev, the world's top brewer set to buy number two SABMiller, reported lower-than-expected earnings in the first three months after one of its most challenging quarters in crisis-hit Brazil in years.

* LSE/DEUTSCHE BOERSE: Germany's Deutsche Boerse aims to keep its derivatives trading and settlement operations in Frankfurt after its planned $30 billion merger with LSE Group, its chief executive said.

* AXA: French insurance group Axa said on Wednesday it was in talks to sell its remaining UK life and savings assets in a deal that could allow it to potentially raise 650 million pounds ($944.8 million).

* BREXIT: The European Union said uncertainty before next month's referendum on EU membership may hurt British economic growth this year but it shied away from any comment on Tuesday on what may happen if Britain quits the bloc.

* COPPER: Copper fell for a second straight session on Wednesday as soft global manufacturing activity unsettled markets only recently soothed by signs of a pickup in China's economic activity.

* OIL: Oil prices stabilized on Wednesday after falling for two straight days on concerns that slowing demand and rising Middle East production would extend a global supply overhang.

TODAY'S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Sunil Nair)