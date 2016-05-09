European shares dip, set for weekly loss as banks weigh
LONDON, April 13 European shares fell on Thursday, leaving an index of the continent's top companies set for a weekly loss with banks the biggest drag.
May 9 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 38 points, or 0.6 percent higher on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on * The UK blue chip index closed 0.3 percent lower on Friday at 1,303.30 points. * BP: BP Plc returned the small crude distillation unit at the 413,500 barrel-per-day Whiting, Indiana, refinery to normal operations by Sunday afternoon following a malfunction on Saturday, sources familiar with plant operations said. * OIL: Oil prices jumped on Monday as a huge wildfire in Canada's oil sand region knocked out over a million barrels in daily production capacity, contributing to a significant tightening of markets over the past weeks. * STEEL: Chinese commodities futures fell almost across the board on Monday, led by 6 percent drops in steel and iron ore futures, as worries about waning demand in the world's top consumer of most industrial materials extended last week's slide. * BREXIT: Nearly half of voters in eight big European Union countries want to be able to vote on whether to remain members of the bloc, just as Britons will in a referendum next month, according to an opinion poll published on Monday. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: ITE Group Plc Half yearly earnings release Premier Veterinary Group Plc Half yearly earnings release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru, Editing by Sunil Nair)
April 13 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 15.3 points lower on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures FFIc1 down 0.1 percent ahead of the cash market open.