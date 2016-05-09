May 9 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 38 points, or 0.6 percent higher on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on * The UK blue chip index closed 0.3 percent lower on Friday at 1,303.30 points. * BP: BP Plc returned the small crude distillation unit at the 413,500 barrel-per-day Whiting, Indiana, refinery to normal operations by Sunday afternoon following a malfunction on Saturday, sources familiar with plant operations said. * OIL: Oil prices jumped on Monday as a huge wildfire in Canada's oil sand region knocked out over a million barrels in daily production capacity, contributing to a significant tightening of markets over the past weeks. * STEEL: Chinese commodities futures fell almost across the board on Monday, led by 6 percent drops in steel and iron ore futures, as worries about waning demand in the world's top consumer of most industrial materials extended last week's slide. * BREXIT: Nearly half of voters in eight big European Union countries want to be able to vote on whether to remain members of the bloc, just as Britons will in a referendum next month, according to an opinion poll published on Monday. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: ITE Group Plc Half yearly earnings release Premier Veterinary Group Plc Half yearly earnings release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru, Editing by Sunil Nair)