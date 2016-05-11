May 11 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening flat on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on * The UK blue chip index closed up 41.84 points or 0.68 percent higher at 6,156.65 on Tuesday, lifted by gains for shares in budget airline easyJet and support services group Capita. * BHP Billiton: BHP has talked up its future growth options, joining fellow mining giant Rio Tinto in marking a shift in focus after four years of aggressive cost cutting. * RBS: Investors in state-backed Royal Bank of Scotland want the British government to intervene in the bank's seven-year struggle to sell a small business lender to meet European Union demands, which they say clash with UK taxpayers' interests. * Liberty Global/O2 UK: Liberty Global would consider buying Telefonica's O2 UK mobile network if Brussels blocks its agreed sale to CK Hutchison but said the cable group also valued the flexibility it had in its current strategy of being a virtual mobile operator. * BREXIT: Four-fifths of Britain's major companies have taken steps to hedge against the risk that a vote to leave the European Union will knock more than 10 percent off the value of sterling, a poll of almost 800 of Britain's top 1,000 companies showed on Wednesday. * COPPER: London copper edged away from one-month lows on Wednesday, as a softer dollar offered some reprieve, despite worries over renewed weakness in China's economy that have pummelled steel and iron ore prices. * OIL: Oil prices dipped on Wednesday as Canadian oil sand production was expected to gradually ramp up following forced closures due to wildfires, and as record crude inventories especially in the United States put pressure on markets. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: TUI Healf year results Novae Group Q1 results Arrow Global Q1 results Premier Oil PLC Trading and Operations Update Compass Group PLC Half Year Earnings Release William Hill PLC Trading Update National Express Group PLC Q1 Interim Management Release Barratt Developments PLC Trading Statement Release Experian PLC Full Year Earnings Release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)