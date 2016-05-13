May 13 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 11
* The UK blue chip index closed down 1 percent on Thursday at 6,104.19
points.
* SHELL: A 2,100-barrel oil spill in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico forced Royal
Dutch Shell RDSa.L on Thursday to shut in all wells that flow to its Brutus
platform, federal regulators said.
* OIL: Oil prices dipped in early trading on Friday as a stronger dollar
weighed and Russia warned that a global crude supply overhang could last into
next year.
* METLAS: London copper edged up on Friday, recovering from more than
two-month lows plumbed in the previous session, but was still set for a second
weekly drop as a stronger dollar compounded pressure over fears of renewed
slowdown in top consumer China.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
Scottish Mortgage Investment Full year results
Trust PLC
New Europe Property Q1 earnings release
Investments PLC
Manchester United PLC Q3 earnings release
(Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru,)