May 13 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 11
points, or 0.2 percent, on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with
futures down 0.13 percent ahead of the cash market open. For more on the
factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* The UK blue chip index closed down 1 percent on Thursday at 6,104.19
points.
* EURONEXT: European stock exchange operator Euronext NV said on
Friday it would spend up to 150 million euros ($171 million) on acquisitions by
2019 in a bid to stay competitive, as Deutsche Boerse AG and London
Stock Exchange Group Plc negotiate a $30 billion merger.
* SHELL: A 2,100-barrel oil spill in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico forced Royal
Dutch Shell on Thursday to shut in all wells that flow to its Brutus
platform, federal regulators said.
* EUROPEAN CAR SALES: European car sales rose 9 percent in April, industry
data showed on Friday, with nearly all auto manufacturers recording sales
increases and Volkswagen's namesake brand back to growth despite its
diesel emissions scandal.
* OIL: Oil prices dipped in early trading on Friday as a stronger dollar
weighed and Russia warned that a global crude supply overhang could last into
next year.
* METALS: London copper edged up on Friday, recovering from more than
two-month lows plumbed in the previous session, but was still set for a second
weekly drop as a stronger dollar compounded pressure over fears of renewed
slowdown in top consumer China.
