May 13 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 11 points, or 0.2 percent, on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.13 percent ahead of the cash market open. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed down 1 percent on Thursday at 6,104.19 points.

* EURONEXT: European stock exchange operator Euronext NV said on Friday it would spend up to 150 million euros ($171 million) on acquisitions by 2019 in a bid to stay competitive, as Deutsche Boerse AG and London Stock Exchange Group Plc negotiate a $30 billion merger.

* SHELL: A 2,100-barrel oil spill in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico forced Royal Dutch Shell on Thursday to shut in all wells that flow to its Brutus platform, federal regulators said.

* EUROPEAN CAR SALES: European car sales rose 9 percent in April, industry data showed on Friday, with nearly all auto manufacturers recording sales increases and Volkswagen's namesake brand back to growth despite its diesel emissions scandal.

* OIL: Oil prices dipped in early trading on Friday as a stronger dollar weighed and Russia warned that a global crude supply overhang could last into next year.

* METALS: London copper edged up on Friday, recovering from more than two-month lows plumbed in the previous session, but was still set for a second weekly drop as a stronger dollar compounded pressure over fears of renewed slowdown in top consumer China.

