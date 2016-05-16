May 16 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 13
points at 6,125 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the
* The UK blue chip index closed up 0.6 percent at 6,138.50 on Friday, as
robust U.S. retail data gave a boost to European markets, though shares in
Inmarsat and Coca-Cola HBC fell.
* SHELL: Argentina has agreed to pay $217 million to two companies,
including BG Group, now owned by Royal Dutch Shell, in long-standing
arbitration cases stemming from its 2001/02 economic crisis, part of the
center-right government's efforts to lure back foreign investors.
*G4S: G4S Plc is in talks with lenders in six European countries,
including the UK, over opening mobile or high street banking units, its European
head told the Financial Times, as the world's largest security firm attempts to
rebuild its business by moving into a space many lenders are vacating. (bit.ly/1TcdNBQ)
* UK ECONOMY: The Confederation of British Industry cut its economic growth
forecasts, citing the approach of the European Union referendum, and retailers
and pay experts also pointed to a subdued outlook in other reports published on
Monday.
* UK BREXIT: Bank of England Governor Mark Carney denied on Sunday that he
had compromised the central bank's independence by warning of the short-run
costs of leaving the European Union, after criticism from "Out" campaigners.
* UK REFERENDUM POLL: Prime Minister David Cameron is struggling to convince
voters he is telling the truth about why Britain should stay in the European
Union and his main "Out" rival Boris Johnson is doing a better job, an opinion
poll found.
* OIL: Oil prices jumped over 1 percent on Monday after long-time bear
Goldman Sachs said the market had ended almost two years of oversupply following
global oil disruptions and flipped to a deficit.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
Lonmin PLC Half Year 2016 Lonmin PLC
Earnings Release
British Land Company Full Year 2016 British Land
PLC Company PLC Earnings Release
ICAP PLC Full Year 2016 ICAP PLC
Earnings Release
Victrex PLC Half Year 2016 Victrex PLC
Earnings Release
Braemar Shipping Full Year 2016 Braemar Shipping
Services PLC Services PLC Earnings Release
