May 17 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 18
points, or 0.3 percent, on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more
on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* The UK blue chip index closed 0.2 percent stronger at 6,151.40 on Monday,
with a rally in basic resources stocks on the back of stronger metals prices
supporting the broader equities market.
* RIO: Anglo-Australian mining giant Rio Tinto said on Monday it had
submitted feasibility studies to the Guinea government for its massive Simandou
iron ore project, considered the world's biggest untapped iron ore deposit.
* UK JOBS: Job vacancies in Britain slumped in April as uncertainty around
the country's European Union membership referendum and the introduction of a
higher minimum wage made employers more reluctant to hire, a jobs website said.
* UK REFERENDUM: The "remain" camp held a 15-point lead over its "leave"
rivals in Britain's EU referendum campaign, according to the latest poll from
ORB for the Telegraph newspaper, published on Monday.
* OIL: Oil futures rose for a second straight session on Tuesday, with U.S.
crude hitting a six-month high, as the market focused on supply disruptions that
prompted long-time bear Goldman Sachs to issue a bullish assessment on near-term
prices.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
Vodafone Group Full Year 2015 Vodafone Group
PLC PLC Earnings Release
Speedy Hire PLC Full Year 2015 Speedy Hire PLC
Earnings Release
Premier Foods Full Year 2016 Premier Foods
PLC PLC Earnings Release
Land Securities Full Year 2016 Land Securities
Group PLC Group PLC Earnings Release
DCC Plc Full Year 2016 DCC PLC Earnings
Release
Enterprise Inns Half Year 2016 Enterprise Inns
PLC PLC Earnings Release
(Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru)