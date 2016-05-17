(Adds company news items, updates futures)
May 17 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 18
points, or 0.3 percent, on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with
futures up 0.5 percent ahead of the cash market open. For more on the
factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* The UK blue chip index closed 0.2 percent stronger at 6,151.40 on Monday,
with a rally in basic resources stocks on the back of stronger metals prices
supporting the broader equities market.
* PREMIER FOODS: Premier Foods Plc reported higher fourth-quarter
sales of its branded foods, which include Oxo seasonings and Bisto gravy, and
said it would take a closer look at streamlining operations in the coming year.
* VODAFONE: Vodafone said its earnings growth would accelerate this
year after a programme to improve its networks boosted demand in Europe and
helped the group to return to underlying growth in 2016 revenue and core
earnings for the first time since 2008.
* LAND SECURITIES: Land Securities Group Plc, Britain's largest
listed property developer, said if the UK decided to exit the European Union, it
would hurt occupier demand and could reduce commitments around new constructions
particularly in London.
* ASTRAZENECA: AstraZeneca's drive to rebuild its portfolio of new
medicines received a boost on Tuesday with positive results for a biotech drug
for severe asthma that the company has previously flagged as a potential $2
billion-a-year product.
* RIO: Anglo-Australian mining giant Rio Tinto said on Monday it had
submitted feasibility studies to the Guinea government for its massive Simandou
iron ore project, considered the world's biggest untapped iron ore deposit.
* DCC: Support services group DCC said it expected to see another
profit growth in the current financial year after it posted a 35.5 percent rise
in full-year operating profit.
* UK JOBS: Job vacancies in Britain slumped in April as uncertainty around
the country's European Union membership referendum and the introduction of a
higher minimum wage made employers more reluctant to hire, a jobs website said.
* UK BANKS: Britain's biggest banks will have to cap unauthorised overdraft
fees and join a price-comparison website to give customers better service,
Britain's competition watchdog said on Tuesday, following a 19-month
investigation to reform the banking sector.
* UK REFERENDUM: The "remain" camp held a 15-point lead over its "leave"
rivals in Britain's EU referendum campaign, according to the latest poll from
ORB for the Telegraph newspaper, published on Monday.
* OIL: Oil futures rose for a second straight session on Tuesday, with U.S.
crude hitting a six-month high, as the market focused on supply disruptions that
prompted long-time bear Goldman Sachs to issue a bullish assessment on near-term
prices.
(Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)