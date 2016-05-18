May 18 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down by 20 points, or 0.3 percent, on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on * The UK blue chip index closed up 0.3 percent at 6,167.77 on Tuesday, with house builders helping the index higher after Taylor Wimpey announced a special dividend payout to lead gains in the sector. * SHELL: Two investor advisory firms have recommended Royal Dutch Shell shareholders oppose the CEO's 2015 remuneration, in the latest sign of rising discontent over pay amid falling oil prices. * INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP: Qatar Airways has raised its stake in British Airways-owner International Consolidated Airlines Group (IAG) to 15.01 percent and may consider acquiring more of the company over time, the airline said Tuesday. * BP: The head of exploration at BP, Richard Herbert, is leaving the British oil major after slightly more than two years in the job, a period in which the company slashed spending on the search for new deposits. * ENTERTAINMENT ONE: U.S. hedge fund Livermore Partners wants Entertainment One Ltd to add directors with more industry and financial expertise, the fund's top executive said on Tuesday, in its latest bid to spur changes at the Canadian media company. * STANDARD LIFE: Standard Life was given an embarrassing dressing down by shareholders at its AGM, with reaction to its 2015 pay report delivering a metaphorical bloody nose to an insurer that in its role as an investor in other companies has itself been critical of high executive pay. * STOCK SPIRITS: Vodka maker Stock Spirits Group Plc won the backing of one of its top shareholders in its tussle with the company's biggest investor over expanding the board. * UK REFERENDUM: Most companies based in the euro zone believe a British decision to leave the European Union would hurt the region as it struggles with a sluggish economy and a migration crisis, a survey showed on Wednesday. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: SABMiller PLC Full Year 2016 SABMiller PLC Earnings Release SSP Group PLC Half Year 2016 SSP Group PLC Earnings Release Assura PLC Full Year 2015 Assura PLC Earnings Release SSE PLC Full Year 2016 SSE PLC Earnings Release UBM PLC UBM PLC Trading Update Release Burberry Group PLC Preliminary 2016 Burberry Group PLC Earnings Release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru)