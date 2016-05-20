(Adds futures, Close Brothers, Ladbrokes)
* The UK blue chip index dropped 112.45 points, or 1.8 percent, to close at
6,053.35 on Thursday after the disappearance of an EgyptAir flight and a drop in
summer bookings for Thomas Cook weighed on the travel sector, while
mining shares also dipped.
* LADBROKES: Bookmakers Ladbrokes and Gala Coral will have to sell
between 350 and 400 shops to win clearance for their merger, the British
competition regulator said on Friday.
* CLOSE BROTHERS GROUP: British lender Close Brothers Group said
its banking division loan book grew 4 percent in the third-quarter, benefiting
from strong growth in its leasing products and a seasonal uplift in motor
finance.
* HSBC: HSBC Holdings Plc said it plans to close 24 branches in
India after a strategic review of its retail banking and wealth management
business showed customers are increasingly opting for digital banking services.
* TOBACCO RULING: Britain got the go-ahead on Thursday to make plain
packaging compulsory on cigarettes when a court struck down a legal challenge
brought by the world's top four tobacco companies.
* BREXIT: Betting odds on Thursday indicated the highest chance to date of
Britain voting to stay in the European Union, with the implied probability of a
vote for membership rising to as high as 83 percent.
* GOLD: Gold steadied after two days of losses on Friday, but was on track
for its biggest weekly slide in eight weeks on the back of a firmer dollar and
indications from the U.S. Federal Reserve that it could raise interest raise
rates as early as June.
* OIL: Oil prices rose in early trading on Friday as turmoil in Nigeria,
shale bankruptcies in the United States and crisis in Venezuela all contributed
to tightening supplies.
(Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)