May 23 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 7
points, or 0.1 percent higher, on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. For
more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* The UK blue chip index closed 1.7 percent higher on Friday, with bottling
company Coca-Cola HBC rallying on the prospects of a margin recovery and
commodities stocks partially recovering after slumping in the previous two
straight sessions.
* SABMILLER: Brewer Anheuser-Busch InBev is set to win conditional
EU approval for its $100 billion-plus takeover of SABMiller after
agreeing to substantial asset sales, three people familiar with the matter said
on Friday.
* RECKITT BENCKISER: Australia's competition watchdog on Monday filed an
appeal against the A$1.7 million ($1.2 million) fine a court ordered British
consumer goods giant Reckitt Benckiser pay for misleading consumers on
painkiller marketing.
* ANGLO AMERICAN: China Molybdenum (CMOC) said Chinese
regulators have asked it to disclose how it will finance its $1.5 billion
acquisition of Anglo American Plc's niobium and phosphates business in
Brazil.
* MARKS & SPENCER: The new boss of British retailer Marks & Spencer
will deliver some uncomfortable truths to investors next week: turning around
its clothing business will require yet more costly change and could squeeze
short-term profits.
* UK REFERENDUM: Britain could sink into a year-long recession if it votes
to leave the European Union, finance minister George Osborne said in his latest
attempt to focus voters on the potential hit to the economy from an "Out" vote.
* UK STEEL: Excalibur Steel, a management buyout group interested in
purchasing Tata Steel's British steelmaking operations, is ready to lend its
support to rival bidder Liberty House, two industry sources told Reuters on
Sunday.
* UK HOUSING: British house prices would fall 10 percent to 18 percent if
the country voted to leave the European Union, finance minister George Osborne
said on Friday.
* OIL: Oil prices slipped in Asian trade on Monday on a strong dollar and
signs that global crude supply is holding up even as volumes hit by unplanned
outages rise to at least five-year highs.
