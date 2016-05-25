(Updates futures, adds company news items)
May 25 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 53
points, or 0.9 percent, on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with
futures up 0.63 percent ahead of the cash market open. For more on the
factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* The UK blue chip index closed up 82.83 points, or 1.4 percent, on Tuesday
at 6,219.26 points, bolstered by a rally in banking stocks and a well-received
trading statement from Kingfisher.
* MARKS & SPENCER: British retailer Marks & Spencer said on
Wednesday its new boss's plan to turn around the firm's underperforming clothing
and homewares business would impact short-term profit.
* PENNON GROUP: British water utility Pennon Group Plc said its full
year pre-tax profit grew marginally, as strength in its energy recovery unit
offset lower water prices set by Britain's regulator.
* BABCOCK: Britain's Babcock International said full-year profit
rose 10 percent, underpinned by a strong performance across its engineering and
support services business and a robust order book.
* DIXONS CARPHONE: British consumer electricals and mobile phone retailer
Dixons Carphone estimated full-year profit towards the top half of its
previous range, boosted by strong performance in its mobile phone business in
the UK.
* ZOOPLA: British property website Zoopla said it expects annual
core earnings at the 'top end' of market expectations after a 53 percent jump in
mid-year profit lifted by increased traffic on its site and more agents listing
properties on it.
* SERCO: British outsourcing firm Serco Group Plc forecast 2016
profit ahead of current market expectations, citing the benefits of several
contracts running longer than previous anticipated and others being more
profitable.
* AB INBEV/SABMILLER: The world's largest brewer, Anheuser-Busch InBev
, gained EU antitrust approval on Tuesday for its $100 billion-plus
acquisition of SABMiller on condition it sell almost the whole of
SABMiller's beer business in Europe.
* SHANKS/VAN GANSEWINKEL: Britain's Shanks Group Plc is considering
a bid for Van Gansewinkel Groep BV, Benelux's largest waste management company,
for an undisclosed sum, the companies said.
* HSBC: HSBC Holdings will issue $2 billion of bonds that would
convert into shares if the bank's capital strength falls below a certain level,
it said on Wednesday.
* BREXIT: Britons are evenly split on whether the country should remain or
leave the European Union, a YouGov poll showed on Wednesday, as the In campaign
struggles with poor voter support for its leader, Prime Minister David Cameron.
* COPPER: London copper rose on Wednesday for the second straight session,
buoyed by brightening economic signals in the United States that forced shorts
to cover, and showing near-term resilience to a persistently strong dollar.
* OIL: Oil futures pushed closer to $50 a barrel on Wednesday, with U.S.
crude hitting its highest in over seven months after industry data suggested a
larger-than-expected drawdown in U.S. crude inventories last week.
