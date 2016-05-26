May 26 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 10
to 12 points, or 0.2 percent, on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers.
* The UK blue chip index closed up 0.7 percent at 6,262.85 on Wednesday,
lifted by gains at major banks and oil companies, while retailer Marks & Spencer
slumped after a disappointing trading update.
* BP, SHELL: Six international oil firms including BP and Royal Dutch
Shell Plc have bid to operate Qatar's largest offshore oil field, two
people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
* SABLE MINING: A grand jury in Liberia on Wednesday indicted government
officials, including the speaker of parliament and the head of the ruling party,
along with London AIM-listed Sable Mining on charges including bribery.
* EX-DIVS: Carnival Plc, DCC Plc and Whitbread Plc
will trade without entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out on Thursday,
trimming 0.83 points off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters calculations.
* UK STEEL: Tata Steel has received a number of serious offers for
its businesses in Britain, Prime Minister David Cameron said on Wednesday as
steel workers marched past Downing Street to put pressure on the government to
get a deal.
* UK BANKS: Complaints against financial services firms in Britain are at
their third highest level on record despite a crackdown on bad behaviour by
regulators and new laws since the financial crisis to protect customers from
misselling.
* UK ECONOMY: Confidence in Britain's dominant services sector fell to its
lowest level in over three years in the three months to May ahead of the
country's European Union membership referendum in June, a survey showed on
Thursday.
* UK REFERENDUM: European Union officials and diplomats launched a round of
confidential discussions this week to prepare a coordinated response to a
possible British vote to leave the bloc next month, EU sources told Reuters on
Wednesday.
Those fighting for Britain to remain in the European Union are making good
progress but getting young people to register and turn out to vote is the 'In'
camp's greatest concern, Prime Minister David Cameron said on Wednesday.
