May 27 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 3
points, or 0.05 percent higher on Friday, according to financial bookmakers,
with futures up 0.05 percent ahead of the cash market open. For more on
the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* The UK blue chip index closed 0.04 percent higher at 6,265.65 points on
Thursday, as mining shares rallied along with metals prices to offset weaker
banking and energy stocks.
* ANGLO AMERICAN: Final bids for Anglo American's metallurgical coal
mines in Australia, valued at up to $1.5 billion, must be submitted by June 6,
three sources close to the matter said on Thursday.
Global mining company Anglo American said on Friday it had appointed Bruce
Cleaver as chief executive of its unit, De Beers Group, after previous CEO
Philippe Mellier decided to step down.
* ASTRAZENECA: AstraZeneca said on Friday U.S. regulators would not
approve its new drug for high potassium levels at present due to a manufacturing
issue, dealing a blow to a product acquired when it bought ZS Pharma for $2.7
billion last year.
* SPORTS DIRECT: British lawmakers have rejected an invitation to visit
Sports Direct's headquarters, which the retailer's billionaire founder
Mike Ashley had set as a pre-condition for him to appear in parliament to answer
questions about workers' treatment.
* PHOENIX GROUP: French insurance company Axa said on Friday it had agreed
to sell its UK investment and pensions business and its direct protection
business in the UK to Phoenix Group Holdings.
* KCOM: KCOM Group Plc on Friday said its core earnings for the
current financial year would be lower, as the telecoms services provider ramps
up investments in its Hull and East Yorkshire markets to accelerate growth.
* NEW WORLD RESOURCES: A Czech court has issued a preliminary injunction
taking away New World Resources' control over its mining subsidiary OKD
and handing it to a board of creditors, OKD said.
* LIDL: The Schwarz group that owns German discount supermarket chain Lidl
plans to invest 6.5 billion euros ($7.3 billion) in 2016, with part
of that going to sprucing up its stores in its home market, a newspaper reported
on Thursday.
* UK CONSUMER CONFIDENCE: Morale among British consumers edged up in May but
uncertainty around next month's referendum on European Union membership
continued to cloud the economic outlook, a survey showed on Friday.
* BREXIT: A British exit from the European Union would be a serious risk to
global economic growth, the Group of Seven leaders said in a summit declaration
on Friday, although German Chancellor Angela Merkel said the issue had not been
discussed.
* UK REFERENDUM: British Prime Minister David Cameron said on Friday he was
not a "closet Brexiteer" and that leaving the European Union would hurt
Britain's economic future and complicate trade deals with countries such as
Japan.
* OIL: Oil futures fell further in Asian trade on Friday after running into
resistance at the $50-a-barrel mark, as investors worried higher prices could
reactivate shuttered crude output, adding to global oversupply.
