European shares hit 1-year high on M&A deal, Actelion soars
LONDON, Jan 26 European shares climbed to a one-year high on Thursday after news that Johnson & Johnson will buy the Swiss biotech firm Actelion in a $30 billion deal.
Aug 1 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 0.05 percent, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up about 0.5 percent ahead of the cash market open.
* The UK blue chip index closed 3.37 points higher on Friday at 6724.43, underperforming the broader European market as education publisher Pearson slumped after posting results.
* SABMILLER: Brewer Anheuser-Busch InBev cleared a major hurdle towards its takeover of SABMiller with regulatory approval from China on Friday, leaving the acquisition's future in the hands of the British company's board.
* INTERTEK: British testing company Intertek Group ITRK.L said on Monday it was on track to deliver full-year revenue growth at constant currency and that it did not expect Britain's decision to leave the EU to impact its growth opportunities.
* GLAXOSMITHKLINE: GlaxoSmithKline said on Monday it had teamed up with Alphabet's life sciences unit to create a new company focused on fighting diseases by targeting electrical signals in the body.
* EQUITIES OUTLOOK: Goldman Sachs has cut its three-month rating on equities to "underweight", saying its risk appetite indicator has turned neutral, which suggests that markets are more vulnerable to growth and policy disappointments.
* GULF KEYSTONE: Norwegian energy firm DNO ASA, hoping to expand its presence in Iraqi Kurdistan, offered to buy rival Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd for $300 million, following the latter's junk bond deal this month.
* SIERRA RUTILE: Australia's Iluka Resources has made a 215 million pound ($284 million) all-cash takeover offer for rival mineral sands producer Sierra Rutile, looking to take advantage of a market slump to boost its long-term resources.
* IAG: Qatar Airways lifted its stake in British Airways-owner IAG to 20.01 percent from 15.67 percent, saying it had no plans to increase its shareholding further unless the situation changed materially.
* UK BUSINESS MORALE: British business confidence plunged in the immediate aftermath of the June 23 vote to leave the European Union, regained a little ground later, but was still down sharply compared with last quarter, an industry body said on Monday.
* UK ECONOMY: British businesses expect economic growth to grind almost to a halt over the next three months due to weaker investment and consumer confidence after June's vote to leave the European Union, the Confederation of British Industry said on Sunday.
* EU RULES: Britain's financial watchdog published on Friday a consultation paper on implementing a reform of European Union securities markets, signalling to banks that last month's vote by Britons to leave the EU must not derail preparations for the new rules.
Jan 26 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 13 to 18 points, or as much as 0.3 percent higher, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.2 percent ahead of the cash market open.
Jan 26 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 13 to 18 points, or as much as 0.3 percent higher, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index closed up 0.2 percent at 7,164.43 points on Wednesday. * RYANAIR: Ryanair is planning for major disruption in its business as a result of Brexit including the outside possibility it may have to move its entire UK fleet to continental Europe, Chief Executive Michael O'Leary told Reuters in an interview.