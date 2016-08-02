Aug 2 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down
about 0.5 percent on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers.
* The UK blue chip index closed 30.5 points lower on Monday at 6693.95
points, with energy stocks slipping on weaker crude oil prices and banks losing
ground following the results of the European Union's stress test.
* SABMILLER: Anheuser-Busch InBev and SABMiller, the
world's two largest brewers, set out a timetable on Monday for the final stages
of their $100 billion-plus merger, with completion of the deal expected in a
little more than two months.
* OLD MUTUAL: European private equity fund Cinven is about to
start exclusive talks to buy the Italian wealth arm of financial services firm
Old Mutual for about 300 million euros ($335 million), a source with
knowledge of the deal told Reuters.
* BP: BP Plc curtailed production over the weekend on the 60,000
barrel per day (bpd) reforming unit at the 413,500 bpd Whiting, Indiana refinery
for repairs, sources familiar with plant operations said on Monday.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
Impax Environmental Half Year Earnings
Markets Plc
Spirent Half Year Earnings
Communications Plc
4imprint Group Plc Half Year Earnings
Filtronic Plc Full Year Earnings
Travis Perkins Plc Half Year Earnings
Elementis Plc Half Year Earnings
Greggs Plc Half Year Earnings
BBA Aviation Plc Half Year Earnings
Rotork Plc Half Year Earnings
Morgan Sindall Half Year Earnings
Group Plc
SDL Plc Half Year Earnings
Cyprotex Plc Half Year Earnings
Tullett Prebon Plc Half Year Earnings
Fresnillo Plc Half Year Earnings
Meggitt Plc Half Year Earnings
InterContinental Interim Earnings
Hotels Group Plc
Direct Line Half Year Earnings
Insurance Group Plc
(Reporting by Sanjeeban Sarkar in Bengaluru)