Aug 4 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 6 to 11 points on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index closed down 0.2 percent at 6634.40 points on Wednesday, with weaker commodities and property-related stocks offsetting an HSBC-led rally in banking stocks. * UK INTEREST RATE: The Bank of England is poised to cut interest rates for the first time since 2009 later on Thursday, as Britain's economy teeters on the brink of recession after June's vote to leave the European Union. * HIKMA: Drugmaker Hikma Plc said full-year core operating profit from its generics unit would be hurt by delayed approvals of new products and higher-than-expected costs. * VODAFONE/LIBERTY GLOBAL: The European Commission authorised a joint venture in the Netherlands between British telecoms firm Vodafone Group Plc and U.S. cable operator Liberty Global Plc in exchange for concessions. * LSE/ICE: Intercontinental Exchange Inc was "fortunate" to have scrapped a potential counterbid for the London Stock Exchange in May, ahead of Britain's vote to leave the European Union, the head of the New York Stock Exchange operator said on Wednesday. * RIO TINTO: Rio Tinto's CEO said on Wednesday there was no progress for now on finding infrastructure financing for the massive Simandou iron ore project in Guinea even after more than 200 meetings with possible backers. * BP: BP Plc is working to stop a malfunction at the wastewater treatment plant of its Whiting, Indiana refinery, which allowed greater-than-permitted amounts of industrial waste to go into Lake Michigan since last Friday, a company spokesman said on Wednesday. * CAR REGISTRATION: British new car registrations fell marginally in July, the first time sales have fallen two months in a row for four and a half years, preliminary industry data covering the first full month since the Brexit vote showed on Thursday. * EX-DIVS: BP, Relx, SABMiller and Unilever will trade without entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 9.6 points off the FTSE 100, according to Reuters calculations * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Mondi Ltd Half Year 2016 Mondi Ltd Earnings Release Ladbrokes PLC Half Year 2016 Ladbrokes PLC Earnings Release RSA Insurance Group PLC Half Year 2016 RSA Insurance Group PLC Earnings Release Cobham PLC Half Year 2016 Cobham PLC Earnings Release Serco Group PLC Half Year 2016 Serco Group PLC Earnings Release RPS Group PLC Half Year 2016 RPS Group PLC Earnings Release Vitec Group PLC Half Year 2016 Vitec Group PLC Earnings Release Johnston Press PLC Half Year 2016 Johnston Press PLC Earnings Release Hill & Smith Holdings PLC Half Year 2016 Hill & Smith Holdings PLC Earnings Release Pets at Home Group PLC Q1 2017 Pets at Home Group PLC Trading Statement Release Aviva PLC Half Year 2016 Aviva PLC Earnings Release Randgold Resources Ltd Q2 2016 Randgold Resources Ltd Earnings Release London Stock Exchange Interim 2016 London Stock Group PLC Exchange Group PLC Earnings Release Inmarsat PLC Q2 2016 Inmarsat PLC Earnings Release