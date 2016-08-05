Aug 5 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 0.4 percent higher on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index closed 1.6 percent higher at 6,740.16 points, bouncing back from a new three-week low of 6,615.83 hit early in the session, after the Bank of England cut interest rates on Thursday. * BARCLAYS: Ray Kahn, who held a variety of senior roles in Barclays PLC's clearing business over the past eight years, is no longer with the bank, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. * UK LABOUR MARKET: Britain's labour market entered "freefall" after the vote to leave the European Union, with the number of permanent jobs placed by recruitment firms last month falling at the fastest pace since May 2009, a survey showed on Friday. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Ibstock Plc H1 Earnings Bellway Plc Trading Statement Kennedy Wilson Europe H1 Earnings Real Estate Plc Royal Bank of Scotland H1 Earnings Group Plc William Hill Plc H1 Earnings esure Group Plc H1 Earnings TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Sanjeeban Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)