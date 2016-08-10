Aug 10 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening between 15-18 points lower on Wednesday, or 0.2-0.3 percent, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index closed 42.17 points higher on Tuesday at 6851.3 points, its highest level in 14 months, lifted by gains in major financial stocks, including Standard Life. * GLENCORE: A U.S. federal appeals court on Tuesday upheld the dismissal of nationwide antitrust litigation accusing Glencore Plc and other commodity companies and banks of conspiring to drive up aluminum prices by reducing supply. * ITV: Entertainment One Ltd will on Wednesday reveal that it has rejected an offer from ITV Plc, the Financial Times reported late on Tuesday. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: New Europe Property Q2 Earnings Investments Plc Stock Spirits Group Plc H1 earnings G4S Plc H1 earnings Share Plc H1 earnings Prudential Plc H1 earnings TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Sanjeeban Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)