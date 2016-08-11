Aug 11 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 43
points, or 0.6 percent, on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers.
* The UK blue chip index closed up 15.12 points, or 0.2 percent, on
Wednesday at 6866.42 points, its fifth straight day of gains as stronger
financial stocks offset weaker energy shares which tracked a pullback in oil
prices.
* LSE/DEUTSCHE BOERSE : Deutsche Boerse DB1Gn.DE said on Wednesday that more
than 75 percent of its shares have been tendered for its agreed $29 billion
merger with the London Stock Exchange Group.
* WILLIAM HILL/ RANK GROUP: Casino and bingo hall operator Rank Group Plc
RNK.L and online gambling company 888 Holdings Plc said they would
welcome an opportunity to talk with the board of William Hill Plc over
their goal of a merger, after their joint takeover offer was rejected.
* CALEDONIA INVESTMENTS: Caledonia Investments PLC has agreed to
pay $480,000 to resolve charges that it failed to report to the government share
purchases made in 2014, the Federal Trade Commission said on Wednesday.
* TUI GROUP: Europe's largest tour operator TUI Group confirmed its
full-year forecasts as a focus on long-haul destinations, and Spain helped make
up for a drop in customers choosing Turkey and North Africa for their holidays
this year.
* EX-DIVS: Ashtead Group, AstraZeneca, Barclays,
Berkeley Group, BT Group, Diageo, Direct Line,
Fresnillo, GKN, GlaxoSmithKline, HSBC Holdings
, Informa, Lloyds Banking Group, Merlin, RDS'A
, Royal Dutch Shell B, Rio Tinto will trade without
entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 37 points off
the FTSE 100 according to Reuters calculations
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
Fidelity Special Values Plc H1 Earnings
Tritax Big Box REIT Plc H1 Earnings
Aldermore Group Plc H1 Earnings
Grainger Plc Q3 Trading Statement
Cineworld Group Plc H1 Earnings
Old Mutual Plc H1 Earnings
Pagegroup Plc H1 Earnings
Derwent London Plc H1 Earnings
(Reporting by Sanjeeban Sarkar in Bengaluru)