Aug 11 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 43
points, or 0.6 percent, on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with
futures up 0.2 percent ahead of the cash market open.
* The UK blue chip index closed up 15.12 points, or 0.2 percent, on
Wednesday at 6866.42 points, its fifth straight day of gains as stronger
financial stocks offset weaker energy shares which tracked a pullback in oil
prices.
* LSE/DEUTSCHE BOERSE: Deutsche Boerse said on Wednesday that
more than 75 percent of its shares have been tendered for its agreed $29 billion
merger with the London Stock Exchange Group.
* GLENCORE: Glencore's first-half zinc production was 31 percent
lower than in the same period last year following previously announced cuts
mainly in Australia and Peru, it said on Thursday.
* COCA-COLA HBC: Soft drink bottler Coca-Cola HBC reported lower
revenue for the first half of the year hurt by unseasonably cool weather in
Europe and economic problems in other markets, it said on Thursday.
* CINEWORLD GROUP: British cinema operator Cineworld Group Plc said
its revenue in the first half grew 8.3 percent to 356.7 million pounds ($464.03
million) as titles released during the period such as "The Jungle Book",
"Deadpool" and "Captain America: Civil War" attracted more viewers.
* ALDERMORE: Aldermore Group Plc reported a better-than-expected 45
percent jump in first-half underlying pretax profit and said it had not yet seen
a direct impact on its business from Britain's vote to leave the European
Union.
* OLD MUTUAL: Anglo-South African financial services firm Old Mutual
posted a 9 percent drop in first-half operating profit to 709 million pounds
($922.34 million) on Thursday and said conditions were challenging in its core
markets.
* DERWENT: Real estate investment trust Derwent London Plc said it
expected a fall in demand in the near term sparked by Britain's vote to leave
the European Union, and cut its rental growth expectations for the full-year.
* PAGEGROUP: British recruiter PageGroup Plc reported a 6.5 percent
rise in first-half gross profit, despite seeing a slowdown in the run-up to the
Brexit vote.
* HASTINGS GROUP: UK insurer Hastings Group Holdings Plc reported a
20 percent rise in first-half operating profit and said Britain's vote to leave
the European Union would not "significantly impact" the company's operations or
results.
* WILLIAM HILL/ RANK GROUP: British bookmaker William Hill said it
remained firmly opposed to engaging with 888 Holdings and Rank Group
after the two companies set out more details of their unsolicited 3.16
billion pound ($4.11 billion) approach.
* CALEDONIA INVESTMENTS: Caledonia Investments PLC has agreed to
pay $480,000 to resolve charges that it failed to report to the government share
purchases made in 2014, the Federal Trade Commission said on Wednesday.
* TUI GROUP: Europe's largest tour operator TUI lowered its sales
forecast for the full year after attacks and a failed coup in Turkey knocked
revenue in the third quarter of its fiscal year.
* POUNDLAND: South Africa's Steinhoff has improved the terms of
its agreed takeover of British discount retailer Poundland, it said on
Thursday.
* EX-DIVS: Ashtead Group, AstraZeneca, Barclays,
Berkeley Group, BT Group, Diageo, Direct Line,
Fresnillo, GKN, GlaxoSmithKline, HSBC Holdings
, Informa, Lloyds Banking Group, Merlin, RDS'A
, Royal Dutch Shell B, Rio Tinto will trade without
entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 37 points off
the FTSE 100 according to Reuters calculations
