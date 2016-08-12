Aug 12 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 9 points, or 0.13 percent, on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index closed 48.29 points higher on Thursday at 6914.71 points to post its sixth straight day of gains, with the market lifted to a 14-month high by energy companies and Coca Cola HBC. * SHELL: Wood Group and trade unions Unite and RMT have agreed to suspend strikes announced this Tuesday and restart the process to resolve a dispute over pay cuts and working conditions for Wood Group workers employed on Shell's North Sea oil and gas platforms. * LLOYDS: Top investors in Lloyds Banking Group are concerned that chief executive Antonio Horta-Osório might leave the bank sooner than anticipated following press scrutiny of his private life and want its board to start looking for his successor. * GLENCORE: Glencore has shelved plans to sell a copper mine in Chile that was expected to fetch about $500 million, after failing to achieve a high enough price, according to people familiar with the situation. * POUNDLAND/STEINHOFF: South African retailer Steinhoff raised its agreed offer for Britain's Poundland to 610 million pounds ($790 million) and said the revised terms were final, challenging investor Elliott Capital to back the deal or risk its collapse. * ASTRAZENECA: Long-term use of AstraZeneca's blood thinner Brilinta has been recommended as a cost-effective option for treating patients after a heart attack, Britain's healthcare cost watchdog NICE said on Friday. * OIL: Oil prices edged up in early trading on Friday, extending gains from the previous session on expectations that exporters could at an upcoming meeting talk about ways to prop up a market that continues to be dogged by a supply overhang. * COPPPER: London Metal Exchange copper traded flat at $4,851 a tonne by 0113 GMT, after half a percent gains in the previous session. Prices were set for a weekly gain of 1.3 percent, having plumbed a four-week low on Tuesday at $4,761 a tonne. * GOLD: Spot gold may bounce moderately into a narrow range of $1,344-$1,349 per ounce, before retesting a support at $1,335, as suggested by its wave pattern and a Fibonacci projection analysis. * The media and sports industries are preparing to lock horns with the European Commission over its plans to shake up copyright law to make more films, sports and TV shows available online throughout the 28-nation bloc. * STOXX: The pan-European STOXX 600 index ended up 0.8 percent at 346.66 points. This marked its highest level since June 23 - the day of Britain's EU referendum - when the STOXX 600 index had closed at 346.34 points. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: TBC bank'i SS H1 Earnings TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Sanjeeban Sarkar in Bengaluru)