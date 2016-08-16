Aug 16 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 14 points, or 0.2 percent lower, on Tuesday, according to spreadbetters. * The UK blue chip index closed 0.4 percent higher on Monday at 6941.19 points, touching a fresh 14-month high after oil stocks rallied, with Sage Group recovering from an early fall after a data breach. * EU SPECTRUM LICENCE: The European Commission is to propose that telecom spectrum licences are granted for a minimum of 25 years to increase investment certainty for operators, under a reform of the bloc's telecoms rules, according to an EU document seen by Reuters. * BP: BP Plc is reportedly delaying planned U.S. Atlantis Field work in the Gulf of Mexico to early September from August, according to a trader at a U.S. bank who cited a Bloomberg report. * OIL: Oil prices edged away from 5-week highs on Tuesday, with traders cashing in on a 16-percent rally since early August that has largely been fuelled by talk of producers taking action to prop up the market. * GOLD: Spot gold was up about 0.6 percent at $1,346.31 an ounce at 0348 GMT. The metal rose 0.2 percent on Monday. * COPPER: London Metal Exchange copper traded flat at $4,768.50 a tonne by 0117 GMT, having closed a tad firmer on Monday. The metal touched a one-month low of $4,750.50 on Friday. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Polypipe Group Plc H1 Earnings John Menzies Plc H1 Earnings Mears Group Plc H1 Earnings H & T Group Plc H1 Earnings Antofagasta Plc H1 Earnings Cairn Energy Plc H1 Earnings John Wood Group Plc Interim Earnings Hochschild Mining Plc H1 Earnings BGEO Group Plc H1 Earnings BHP Billiton Plc FY Earnings TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Sanjeeban Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)