(Adds company news, updates futures)
Aug 17 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 7
points, on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up
0.2 percent ahead of the cash market open.
* The UK blue chip index closed 47.27 points lower on Tuesday at 6893.92
points as the index slipped from a 14-month high due to higher-than-expected UK
inflation data weighed on the market.
* LOOKERS: Lookers, which operates around 150 dealerships in
Britain and Ireland, said on Wednesday the vote to leave the European Union has
not had any major impact on sales of new and used cars.
* COBHAM/LAIRD: British aerospace and defence company Cobham said on
Wednesday its chief executive Bob Murphy will step down by the end of the year
and be succeeded by David Lockwood, the current boss of technology company Laird
.
* ADMIRAL: Admiral Group Plc posted a 4 percent rise in first-half
pretax profit, just shy of estimates, and said market volatility around
Britain's vote to leave the European Union impacted the insurer's solvency
ratio.
* BALFOUR BEATTY: Balfour Beatty Plc restarted dividends with a 0.9
pence interim payment and said it expected its business to reach
industry-standard level margins over the following 24 months, showing promise of
sustained growth after a turbulent few years.
* WM MORRISON: Britain's WM Morrison Supermarkets Plc said on
Tuesday it had completed the sale of its 10 percent stake in U.S. online food
retailer Fresh Direct for 45 million pounds ($58 million), more than two years
after it announced the sale.
* TULLOW OIL: Ghana's state oil firm is prepared to sell crude from its new
TEN field to the country's under-supplied refinery, instead of shipping it all
offshore as it currently does, its chief executive said on Tuesday.
* OIL: Oil prices fell away from 5-week highs early on Wednesday, as
analysts doubted a successful outcome from producer talks to rein in ballooning
oversupply.
* GOLD: Gold edged lower on Wednesday as hawkish comments from U.S. Federal
Reserve officials raised bets on a rate hike this year, with traders waiting for
minutes from the last Fed policy meeting for more clues.
* COPPER: London copper drifted lower on Wednesday as northern hemisphere
summer holidays drained markets of liquidity and direction, with some weight
coming from a dollar rebound ahead of a U.S. monetary policy meeting later in
the session.
(Reporting by Sanjeeban Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)