Aug 31 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 13
points, or 0.19 percent, on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers.
* The UK blue chip index closed 0.25 percent lower on Tuesday at 6,820.79
points, as a drop in major mining and housebuilding stocks weighed on the
market.
* ARM: Shareholders in British technology company ARM approved its
sale to Japan's SoftBank on Tuesday, marking the end of independence
for the chip designer that powered the smartphone revolution.
* ASTRAZENECA: U.S. regulators said on Tuesday that AstraZeneca Plc
will pay $5.52 million to resolve a foreign bribery probe into improper payments
by its sales and marketing staff to state-employed healthcare officials in China
and Russia.
* SHELL: Motiva Enterprises LLC said on Tuesday the division of
its U.S. refining assets between Royal Dutch Shell Plc and Saudi Aramco
IPO-ARMO.SE would take place on April 1, 2017, months later than originally
expected.
* PRUDENTIAL: Staff at British insurer Prudential are taking
industrial action over plans to move 76 jobs to Mumbai from the southern English
town of Reading, the Unite union said.
* BHP: Federal prosecutors investigating the deadly dam spill in November at
the Samarco iron ore mine, owned by Vale SA and BHP Billiton
, will decide in coming weeks whether to charge the company and
executives, a prosecutor in the case said on Tuesday.
* BREXIT: After a summer of political earthquakes followed by a few weeks of
holiday calm, Prime Minister Theresa May will meet members of her government on
Wednesday to discuss how Britain is to leave the European Union.
* UK CONSUMER MORALE: British consumer morale in August recovered some of
its post-Brexit slump, a survey showed on Wednesday, a latest sign that
consumers are adjusting to the decision to leave the European Union.
* COPPER: London copper edged up on Wednesday but was set for a monthly drop
in August, pushing it into negative territory for the year, while zinc, tin and
lead eyed monthly advances.
* OIL: Crude oil futures fell in early trade on Wednesday as the U.S. dollar
held around three-week highs and industry stocks data indicated a build in U.S.
crude inventories.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
James Fisher and Sons plc Half Year
Fidelity Special Values Full Year
PLC
Brave Bison Group PLC Half Year
Exova Group PLC Half Year
Gulf Marine Services PLC Half Year
HSS Hire Group PLC Half Year
Diploma PLC Q3
Biome Technologies PLC Half Year
Churchill China PLC Half Year
Chesnara PLC Half Year
Arrow Global Group PLC Half Year
(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)