Aug 31 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 13
points, or 0.19 percent, on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with
futures down 0.26 percent ahead of the cash market open.
* The UK blue chip index closed 0.25 percent lower on Tuesday at 6,820.79
points, as a drop in major mining and housebuilding stocks weighed on the
market.
* ARM: Shareholders in British technology company ARM approved its
sale to Japan's SoftBank on Tuesday, marking the end of independence
for the chip designer that powered the smartphone revolution.
* ASTRAZENECA: U.S. regulators said on Tuesday that AstraZeneca Plc
will pay $5.52 million to resolve a foreign bribery probe into improper payments
by its sales and marketing staff to state-employed healthcare officials in China
and Russia.
* SHELL: Motiva Enterprises LLC said on Tuesday the division of
its U.S. refining assets between Royal Dutch Shell Plc and Saudi Aramco
IPO-ARMO.SE would take place on April 1, 2017, months later than originally
expected.
* PRUDENTIAL: Staff at British insurer Prudential are taking
industrial action over plans to move 76 jobs to Mumbai from the southern English
town of Reading, the Unite union said.
* BHP: Federal prosecutors investigating the deadly dam spill in November at
the Samarco iron ore mine, owned by Vale SA and BHP Billiton
, will decide in coming weeks whether to charge the company and
executives, a prosecutor in the case said on Tuesday.
* CHESNARA: Chesnara Plc, an insurance-focused takeover specialist,
reported a massive fall in first-half pretax profit, hurt by lower interest
rates and the absence of gains from its acquisition of Dutch company Waard Group
last year.
* BREXIT: After a summer of political earthquakes followed by a few weeks of
holiday calm, Prime Minister Theresa May will meet members of her government on
Wednesday to discuss how Britain is to leave the European Union.
* UK HOUSE PRICES: British house price rises picked up speed and increased
more quickly than expected in August as a shortage in the market outweighed the
impact of Britain's Brexit vote and a recent tax increase, mortgage lender
Nationwide said on Wednesday.
* UK CONSUMER MORALE: British consumer morale in August recovered some of
its post-Brexit slump, a survey showed on Wednesday, a latest sign that
consumers are adjusting to the decision to leave the European Union.
* COPPER: London copper edged up on Wednesday but was set for a monthly drop
in August, pushing it into negative territory for the year, while zinc, tin and
lead eyed monthly advances.
* OIL: Crude oil futures dipped on Wednesday as the U.S. dollar held around
three-week highs and industry stocks data indicated a build in U.S. crude
inventories.
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines
