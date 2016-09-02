(Updates futures, adds company news items)
Sept 2 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 12
points, or 0.2 percent, on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with
futures up 0.34 percent ahead of the cash market open.
* The UK blue chip index closed down 0.5 percent at 6,745.97 points on
Thursday, as initial gains fizzled out following a jump in sterling sparked by
data showing a recovery in UK manufacturing, while oil stocks also lost ground.
* MAN GROUP: Man Group, the world's biggest listed hedge fund, said
on Friday that Mark Jones will become its new chief financial officer as part of
a series of changes to the firm's management structure.
* GO-AHEAD GROUP: Transport group Go-Ahead, one of the companies
behind the strike-hit Southern rail network in Britain, reported a 17 percent
rise in annual profits, boosted by strong demand for bus and train
travel.
* MCCARTHY & STONE: McCarthy & Stone Plc, Britain's biggest builder
of homes for retired people, said it had seen fewer new house reservations and
increased cancellations following the country's decision to leave the European
Union.
* SEGRO: Segro Plc, Britain's largest listed industrial property
developer, said on Friday it would raise 340 million pounds ($451 million) to
fund development projects by placing new shares.
* BARCLAYS: Barclays loaned Qatari investors $3 billion to help
finance an emergency fundraising at the height of the credit crisis in 2008,
court documents filed in London on Thursday allege.
* BP: BP Chief Executive Robert Dudley said on Friday he expected
global oil prices to remain at around $50 per barrel till the end of this year
and at the same level or even "little above" in 2017, he told reporters in
Vladivostok.
* BP: A team of former Wall Street oil traders have won a partial victory in
their continuing legal dispute with oil major BP over how to properly run
a remote eastern Canadian refinery, according to court documents filed Thursday.
* SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell Plc participated in Mexico's oil hedging
program for 2017, the first time an oil company has taken part in the world's
large commodities hedging program, according to Bloomberg, citing four people
with knowledge of the matter.
* ANGLO AMERICAN: Anglo American Plc's top investor, South African
state-owned firm Public Investment Corp, is to meet the diversified miner over
the next week to discuss whether the company's plan to sell over half of its
mines, including local coal and iron-ore assets, is the best option for the
country, Bloomberg reported on Thursday. bloom.bg/2bEVbLk
* SPEEDY HIRE: One of Speedy Hire's top five investors, Schroders,
has come out in support of a call by Toscafund, the tools rental company's top
shareholder, for the removal of the London-listed firm's executive chairman, Sky
News reported on Thursday. bit.ly/2c5Nzkr
* BRITAIN CONFIDENCE: British businesses recovered some confidence about
their prospects after a post-Brexit vote scare, but remained largely pessimistic
about the economic outlook, a survey showed on Friday.
(Reporting by Esha Vaish and Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)