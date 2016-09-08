Sept 8 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 3
to 5 points on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers.
* The UK blue chip index closed 0.3 percent higher on Wednesday at 6,846.58,
supported by stronger precious metals and oil company shares as well as by
gains at equipment rentals company Ashtead.
* MICRO FOCUS: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will spin off and merge
its non-core software assets with Britain's Micro Focus International Plc
in a deal worth $8.8 billion, the companies said on Wednesday.
* LIBERTY MEDIA/F1: Formula One faces its biggest shake-up in decades with
the announcement on Wednesday that U.S. cable TV mogul John Malone's Liberty
Media has agreed to take control of the cash-generating glamour sport.
The deal, which has an enterprise value of $8 billion according to a company
statement, heralds a new era for Formula One, a European-dominated sport that
has long sought to break into the U.S. market and win fresh
audiences.
* UK SMALL BUSINESSES: Small businesses in Britain remain confident about
the economic and political landscape following the historic vote in June to
leave the European Union, according to a survey by research firm BDRC
Continental.
* UK HOUSING & JOBS: The bounce back in Britain's economy from the initial
shock of the Brexit vote has expanded to the country's recruitment and housing
markets, according to two surveys which had previously painted a bleak outlook.
* OIL: Oil prices extended gains by more than 1.5 percent on Thursday after
industry data showed what might be the largest weekly drawdown in crude stocks
in over three decades.
* COPPER: London copper was holding near its highest level in a fortnight on
Thursday, after a string of softening economic reports pushed back U.S. rate
hike expectations and undermined the dollar, while markets waited on China trade
data due later.
* EX-DIVS: Admiral, Antofagasta, CRH, Land
Securities, Paddy Power Betfair, RSA, Shire,
Standard Life will trade without entitlement to their latest dividend
pay-out on Thursday, trimming 2.24 points off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters
calculations
(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)